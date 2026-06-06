Titans stun Broncos with epic match-winning try

The Gold Coast Titans have pulled off one of the greatest victories in their history after Keano Kini scored a match-winning try in the 76th minute to snatch a 28-23 win over Brisbane at Lang Park.

The Gold Coast Titans have pulled off one of the greatest victories in their history after Keano Kini scored a match-winning try in the 76th minute to snatch a 28-23 win over Brisbane at Lang Park.

The Titans had looked dead and buried after Brisbane's Adam Reynolds kicked a field goal in the 73rd minute, but Kini's incredible try, which saw him chip ahead and chase down the ball from 55m out, gave his team the win. The victory was all the more remarkable given the Broncos' dominant start to the game, with a 12-0 lead at halftime.

However, the Titans staged a remarkable comeback, with Jayden Campbell and Phillip Sami scoring tries to draw level, before Kini's heroics sealed the win. The win moves the Titans to within touching distance of the league's top four, and cements their place as a genuine premiership contender. In other news, the Dolphins have continued their climb up the NRL ladder, stamping themselves as a genuine premiership contender with a 40-14 demolition of the Cowboys.

The Dolphins' five wins on the trot, a club record, has moved them into fifth place ahead of a bye next week, before back-to-back games against the Warriors and Panthers. The Dolphins' star player Selwyn Cobbo continued his stellar form, running for 321 metres, while Kodi Nikorima toyed with the defence and backrowers Connelly Lemuelu and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki gave the Cowboys nightmares on the edges





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Gold Coast Titans Brisbane Broncos NRL Keano Kini Match-Winning Try Dolphins Cowboys

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