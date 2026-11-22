Former Liberal senator George Brandis writes that Anthony Albanese could weigh retirement after overtaking Andrew Fisher as Labor's second longest-serving prime minister, and reflects on the PM's stability, policy failures and similarities to John Howard.

Anthony Albanese may consider retirement after he passes his last significant political milestone next year, according to former Liberal senator George Brandis. On Monday, with the government having just passed the mid-point of its second term, it will be four and a half years since Albanese was first sworn in as prime minister, on May 23, 2022.

Brandis writes that it has been a remarkably stable government, with no scandals leading to ministerial resignations, no important cabinet leaks and no obvious undermining of the prime minister. Until the wheels started to fall off in recent weeks, there was little public infighting at all. In purely electoral terms, it has been strikingly successful as well. No first-term federal government in Australia's history has been re-elected with such a landslide.

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Government Policy Failure Amid Political Stability

These are purely political achievements, the kind of success that comes from skilful party management, of which Albanese is a master, and superior electoral strategy. They are no indicator of policy success, at which, according to almost every metric, the government has been an abject failure. Those metrics include interest rates, inflation, productivity, per capita GDP, public debt, consumer confidence and the standard of living.

Nevertheless, next May, when the government marks its fifth anniversary, the prime minister will no doubt quietly congratulate himself not just on his longevity but on his government's stability, the most cohesive since that of John Howard. Brandis says he is not the first to have noticed the many similarities between Albanese and Howard, ideological opposites though they may be. He points to the low-key style and the lack of pretension.

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While neither can command the soaring oratory of their heroes, Gough Whitlam and Robert Menzies, it is their very lack of grandeur that makes them relatable. They are Australian Harry Trumans. Another thing they have in common, less often noticed, is their deep sense of the history of their parties. Albanese often conjures the memories of Whitlam and Bob Hawke, and commonly invokes Ben Chifley's light on the hill.

Howard regularly paid homage to Menzies and in retirement wrote a book about him. Prosaic though they may be, Albanese and Howard are both, at heart, political romantics. Their parties are not just vehicles for the fulfilment of youthful dreams, as with some who make it to The Lodge. They are their vocation, their passion, their social network, their place of belonging.

Anthony Albanese Eyes Longest Serving Record

There is another milestone which falls early next year and will mean just as much, if not possibly even more, to Albanese than the fifth anniversary of his election. A few weeks earlier, on March 19, he will overtake Australia's fifth prime minister, Andrew Fisher, to become Labor's second longest-serving PM. He overtook Chifley to become the third longest-serving last month. Brandis writes that politicians do think about these milestones.

The longer they serve in office, the more conscious of them they become, especially those who care about the history of their parties and their place in that history. For Albanese, that poses an obvious question: could he become the longest-serving Labor PM? That would mean overtaking Hawke. The answer, almost certainly, is no. Hawke was in office for almost nine years, eight years and 284 days to be precise.

For Albanese to beat his record would not just require him to win the next election. By the time he overtook Hawke it would be too close to the election after that for Labor to change leaders. So Albanese would not only have to win in 2028, but he would have to maintain the support of the factions for the rest of the following term.

He would also have to convince increasingly impatient aspirants to his position that he should lead them to yet another election, by which time he would be 68. To the dismay of many of my Liberal friends, I have always liked Albo, whom I first got to know when, as backbenchers, we were members of a parliamentary delegation to Cuba, of all places. He has never struck me as a delusional person.

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Prime Minister Consideration Of Potential Retirement

He would realise that outdistancing Fisher's term is the last significant milestone he is likely to pass. This begs another question: might he, sometime later next year, consider the possibility of retirement? Australia's prime ministers usually leave office in only three ways: death, electoral defeat or being thrown out by their own party. The three who died in office were Joseph Lyons, John Curtin and Harold Holt.

Whitlam's dismissal by the governor-general was so unusual it is unlikely ever to happen again. Even Menzies, who retired at a time of his own choosing in 1966 after an unbeatable term of more than 16 years, also knew the bitterness of being knifed by his colleagues, who turned on him in 1941. The plotting festered when Menzies was in London attending the Imperial War Cabinet.

Apart from the three who died in office, the only prime minister who never knew either the ignominy or betrayal or the agony of defeat was the first, Edmund Barton. Even in his case, there is doubt. Barton had lost a number of fights in cabinet. His biographer records that he did not want to leave politics, but his friends wanted him to go.

He reluctantly agreed to become a member of the newly created High Court. The so-called friends were, of course, members of his cabinet. Brandis writes that he is not predicting that Albanese will choose to execute an elegant dismount. Ministerial leather, as the saying goes, is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Albanese Legacy And Potential Party Succession

Yet it is possible that his sense of history, particularly knowing that he has passed his last feasible milestone, might combine with his love for the Labor Party to persuade him that there could be no better time to call it a day. As public opinion turns against him, a shrinking number of his colleagues consider him Labor's best chance at the next election.

By enabling a well-managed succession, Albanese would enhance his already secure place in Labor's pantheon yet further. It is something which Howard, for all his love for the Liberal Party, would not do. And he would achieve what even Bob Hawke never did: he would go out a winner. George Brandis is a former high commissioner to the UK, and a former Liberal senator and federal attorney-general. He is a professor at the ANU's National Security College.