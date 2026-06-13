Actor Toby Stephens talks about his struggles with addiction, his relationship with his mother, and his current role in the play Equus.

Toby Stephens : I lost my dad to cirrhosis. The only difference between us was that, tragically, he couldn't stop drinking. Toby Stephens , 57, is the son of actors Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens .

He trained at Lamda and made his film debut in Orlando in 1992. In 2002, he played the Bond villain in Die Another Day. His television work includes One Day, The Split and Black Sails. On stage, he has performed for the RSC and the National, and is currently starring in Equus at London's Menier Chocolate Factory until 4 July, and then Theatre Royal Bath, from 14-25 July.

Stephens is married to the actor Anna-Louise Plowman, with whom he has three children, and lives in London. Stephens was in a restaurant with his daughter in Los Angeles when he had an accident involving a stomach upset, which was mortifying for both of them. His mother, Maggie Smith, was very practical and encouraged him to develop his own tastes in plays and movies.

Stephens struggled with alcoholism and addiction in his 20s, and after losing his father to cirrhosis, he realized that the only difference between them was that his father couldn't stop drinking. Stephens is emotional and often cries, especially when his children perform at school, and his wife teases him about it.

Stephens has tried to read James Joyce's Ulysses multiple times but has never finished it, and a review of Phèdre mentioned that he needs to get on a StairMaster due to his size at the time. Stephens is currently performing in Equus, a play about a young man who is possessed by a horse, and he finds the character's emotions relatable.

Stephens is also working on his own projects, including a play about a man who is obsessed with his daughter, which he hopes to perform soon





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