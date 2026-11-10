Beaconsfield mine survivor Todd Russell dies at 54 after leukemia battle

Todd Russell, who survived 14 days trapped underground in the 2006 Beaconsfield mine collapse, has died at 54 after being diagnosed with leukemia. He returned home in early November to see out his days with family and friends.

Todd Russell, one of the two Tasmania n miners who survived 14 days trapped underground after the 2006 Beaconsfield mine collapse, has died aged 54. His family confirmed he died on Monday night at his home surrounded by his wife Donna, children, loved ones and friends after an illness diagnosed as leukemia more than a year earlier.

Leukemia Diagnosis and Final Days at Home

Russell had been receiving hospital treatment for about eight and a half months. He chose to leave care six days before his death to see out his final days at home. In a social media post in early November, he said years of pain, uncertainty, appointments, treatments, setbacks and endless battles, plus the emotional exhaustion of having to pick himself up time and time again, had left him with nothing left to give.

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The time had come, he wrote, where there were no further medical or physical options, and there was no more fight left in him. He thanked the staff at Launceston General Hospital for their overwhelming support, care and kindness during an incredibly difficult journey. He had announced he would step back from public roles after being diagnosed with leukemia in July 2024. In 2025, he announced he had started treatment in hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff led the tributes on Tuesday morning, posting: Vale Todd Russell. Thoughts this morning are with Todd's loved ones and everyone who had the absolute pleasure of knowing him. Russell is survived by his wife, Donna Russell, and their three children. Russell and workmate Brant Webb became globally known after a small earthquake caused a rockfall at the Beaconsfield gold mine, just north of Launceston, on Anzac Day, April 25, 2006.

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Seventeen people were working underground. Larry Knight, aged 44, was killed. Fourteen miners escaped the initial collapse safely. Russell and Webb were initially presumed dead after Knight's body was found among the rubble nearly a kilometre underground.

Trapped Underground in Steel Cage Rescue

They were later discovered alive, trapped in the basket of the vehicle they had been working in, a space about the size of a dinner table. Their faint cries from within a small steel cage were heard by searching workmates days later. Russell could at first move only his forearms and his head, with everything else completely buried.

He later described how many tonnes of rock hung above them like a jigsaw puzzle, needing only one rock to move to come crushing in and kill both men. The pair freed themselves from the rubble and found refuge in a small space created by a ceiling of thousands of precariously placed rocks. They survived on a single muesli bar Webb had packed for his shift and groundwater seeping through the nearby rocks.

Rescuers spent five days blasting a new tunnel before making contact on April 30, delivering food, fresh water, medical supplies and letters from families. In a letter to his wife, Russell jokingly asked for the Saturday newspaper because he would be looking for a new job. He also asked whether the local paper had covered their ordeal, unaware of the massive global media attention the small town had received. The rescue plan took another week to formulate and execute.

Russell and Webb walked out of the mine just before 6am on May 9, exactly 14 nights after the collapse. Footage of the pair pumping their fists, switching their safety tags to safe and running to embrace their families was broadcast worldwide and became a symbol of Australian resilience. Both men were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries and stress.

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Russell shared a memorable moment with then-Sunrise host David Koch, waving him into his ambulance to gift him his safety card. He later joked that he specifically requested Koch be present because he wanted the broadcaster there when he exited the mine. After being discharged from hospital just hours after his release, Russell attended Larry Knight's funeral.

Community Pillar and Motivational Speaking

He went on to become a pillar of his community, serving as a volunteer firefighter for 31 years and later retiring as chief of the Beaconsfield Fire Brigade in 2026. He was a keen footballer and hunter and supported his local Australian Rules Football team. He also became a motivational speaker, sharing his experiences to help others improve their lives. Russell did not begin a mining career until he was in his late 20s.

In 2022, he told sports podcast The Friday Frothy that he saw himself in two ways: there was Popeye, a big tough man, but also Tweety Bird. Behind the scenes, he said, a lot of people did not see when he went and sat and cried. He put on a tough exterior in public, and people thought he was going alright, but they did not realise he was hurt.

He said he was obviously kept here for a reason, whether to speak at safety conventions and talk to people about how life is much better than it can be with the help of professionals. He sought professional help to deal with his experience inside the collapsed mine and the aftermath of the event.

Mental Health Struggles and Personal Hardship

He also struggled with mental ill health, exacerbated by the loss of his parents in the years after his rescue, and he told a podcast he came home one day to find his wife and kids packed and in the car, ready to leave him. There was only one person who could not see the direction he was heading, he said, and that was himself.

In 2024 he had been working on rebuilding his relationships and had become a proud grandfather. Russell also spoke about the intense media scrutiny. It was a constant barrage of media frenzy for days on end, he told a podcast, with reporters hanging over the fence when he was trying to have a cup of tea and toast for breakfast. It was constant not only for the first few days but probably for the first 18 months, he said.

Media Scrutiny and Loss of Identity

He hated it because he went to work as a normal person and came out with his identity lost, and people felt they knew him because they had watched him for 14 days. A telemovie, Beaconsfield, was released to mark the sixth anniversary of the pair's rescue. His friend Brant Webb described him as a man who never did anything by halves.