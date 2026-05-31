Toddler killed, another resident hospitalised after Werribee house fire

A toddler has been killed in a house fire at Werribee in Melbourne's southwest, with another resident hospitalised. The fire destroyed the Treehouse Early Learning Centre on Juers St about 1am on Monday. An e-bike rider has died after losing control of the bike in Sydney's east, and a powerful storm system is sweeping across South Australia, bringing damaging wind gusts up to 100kmph to southern parts of the state.

A toddler has been killed in a house fire at Werribee in Melbourne's southwest, with another resident hospitalised. The fire destroyed the Treehouse Early Learning Centre on Juers St about 1am on Monday.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Meanwhile, an e-bike rider has died after losing control of the bike in Sydney's east. The 60-year-old man suffered critical facial injuries when he fell off the bike at the intersection of Newland St and Birrell St at Queens Park about 6pm on Sunday. A powerful storm system is sweeping across South Australia on Monday, bringing damaging wind gusts up to 100kmph to southern parts of the state.

The storm is expected to weaken before reaching SA, but the cold front will be followed by a deep low pressure system that will extend eastwards toward Adelaide and central and southeastern parts of the state. A body has been found in the water in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, nearly 4km east of Little Bay. The swimmer was last seen struggling in the water about 100m offshore at 11am last Monday.

A 15-year-old is believed to have been seriously injured in a fight at Selandra Rise Shopping Centre in Clyde North on Sunday afternoon. The fight involved a baseball bat, a hockey stick and a machete, and is being investigated by police





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Toddler Killed In House Fire Werribee House Fire E-Bike Rider Dies In Sydney Powerful Storm System In South Australia Damaging Wind Gusts In South Australia

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