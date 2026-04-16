Toddler Recovers After Brutal Slashed Attack During Failed Kidnapping at Nebraska Walmart

A three-year-old boy is recovering from significant facial and hand lacerations after being attacked by a woman who attempted to kidnap him outside a Nebraska Walmart. The assailant, who had a prior history of mental health issues and violent offenses, was fatally shot by police during the confrontation.

A three-year-old boy, identified as Cyler Hillman, is recovering after a harrowing attempted kidnapping and slashing outside a Nebraska Walmart. The incident occurred Tuesday morning when a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Noemi Guzman, allegedly stole a knife from the store and confronted the child and his caretaker.

According to authorities, Guzman forced the pair through the store and into the parking lot. Upon arrival, responding officers witnessed Guzman in possession of the child and still brandishing the knife.

Despite repeated demands to drop the weapon, Guzman allegedly slashed the boy across his face and hand before police fired their weapons, fatally wounding her. Body camera footage captured the tense confrontation, showing Guzman holding the knife near the child's face as officers intervened.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on Guzman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Cyler has undergone surgery and is reportedly recovering with his family, described by his parents as their brave little cowboy. Photos shared by the family show the toddler with stitches on his face and hand.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer commended the officers for their swift and professional response, crediting their actions with saving the child's life. Further investigation revealed a disturbing history for the assailant.

In 2024, Guzman was found not guilty by reason of insanity for charges including second-degree assault, first-degree arson, burglary, and criminal mischief following an incident where she broke into a church and threatened a priest after attacking her father and attempting to set his house on fire. She also had a previous conviction in 2018 for assaulting another woman, for which she received a two-year probation sentence, serving only five months due to good behavior.

The incident has understandably shaken the community, highlighting the unpredictable nature of such violent encounters.





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