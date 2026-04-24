Tokyo Government Encourages Shorts in Office to Combat Heat and Energy Crisis

Tokyo's metropolitan government is allowing public servants to wear shorts to work as part of a broader effort to conserve energy and mitigate the impact of rising temperatures and geopolitical instability affecting oil supplies.

Tokyo 's metropolitan government is taking a novel approach to tackling both the escalating summer heat and the looming energy crisis , encouraging its public servants to embrace a more relaxed dress code – shorts are now permissible in the workplace.

This move builds upon the 'Cool Biz' campaign, initially launched by the environment ministry in 2005, which previously focused on loosening tie and jacket requirements. However, this is the first time the initiative has extended to allowing bare legs in the office, a significant shift in traditional Japanese workplace norms.

The decision is directly linked to concerns surrounding the economic fallout from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which are driving up oil prices and creating shortages of essential petroleum products like jet fuel. Japan is particularly vulnerable to disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies, relying on the region for a staggering 90% of its oil imports, the majority of which transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Approximately 20% of South Korea’s natural gas supply also follows the same route, highlighting the regional sensitivity to instability in the area. The broader context reveals a growing trend of energy conservation measures across Asia. Vietnam and South Korea are implementing energy rationing programs, while other nations are exploring options like encouraging remote work and shortening the workweek.

In Seoul, citizens are being actively urged to opt for walking or cycling for shorter journeys, demonstrating a collective effort to reduce energy consumption. Japan itself is proactively diversifying its oil import sources, seeking suppliers who do not rely on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government has also announced plans to release additional oil reserves, with a further 20 days’ worth scheduled for release starting May 1st. However, experts caution that a prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a significant crude oil shortage for Japan, the world’s fourth-largest economy. Such a scenario could necessitate drastic energy cuts for both businesses and households, echoing the austerity measures implemented during the oil crises of the 1970s.

The potential for a severe energy crunch is explicitly cited as a key factor driving the relaxed dress code policy for Tokyo government employees. The initiative coincides with the launch of Japan’s new heatstroke warning system, acknowledging the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme heat events. The response from government employees has been largely positive.

One metropolitan government official, experiencing shorts in the office for the first time, expressed relief and anticipated improved work efficiency, stating, “I was a bit nervous, but it’s very comfortable, and I feel like it’ll improve my work efficiency. ” The official also indicated a willingness to explore further energy-saving measures, such as earlier commutes and increased remote work.

Tokyo’s Governor, Yuriko Koike, a key figure behind the original 'Cool Biz' campaign during her tenure as environment minister two decades ago, emphasized the need for comfortable attire in light of a “severe outlook for electricity supply and demand. ” She explicitly encouraged the adoption of polo shirts, T-shirts, sneakers, and, where job responsibilities allow, shorts.

This decision reflects a growing recognition of the need for adaptive strategies to cope with both the immediate challenges of rising temperatures and the long-term implications of global energy insecurity. The increasing frequency of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius has prompted the agency to declare a new extreme weather event, underscoring the urgency of addressing climate change and its associated risks.

The move is a clear signal that traditional workplace norms are being re-evaluated in the face of pressing environmental and economic concerns, prioritizing employee well-being and national energy security





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