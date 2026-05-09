Tom Dearden Injury Leaves Queensland State of Origin Team with Another Setback

The arrival of injuries among key players has added a new dimension to the 2023 State of Origin series. Despite leading Queensland to a comeback win, Tom Dearden is facing a long layoff due to an ankle injury, while his backup hooker Soni Luke is also doubtful for the outset due to a knee injury. The losses add more pressure on coach Billy Slater to find suitable replacements and effective strategies for the June 1 national event.

Queensland State of Origin hopes have been rocked by news that halfback Tom Dearden will miss up to two months with an ankle injury. The reigning Wally Lewis Medallist suffered a syndesmosis injury during the NRL loss to Parramatta, which will see him miss between six and eight weeks and require surgery next week.

If the recovery time is eight weeks, Dearden would not play again before the third game of the series. His absence, coupled with Queensland coach Billy Slater's existing issues with star duo Jeremiah Nanai and Xavier Coates, adds further depth to the Origin series opener's player pool. Replacements Sam Walker, Ezra Mam, Ben Hunt, Mitch Moses, and potential incumbents can all be considered for the opener on May 27.

Meanwhile, 26-time Origin veteran captain Cameron Munster looks set to retain the five-eighth jersey, despite a poor start to the NRL season. Queensland back-up hooker, Soni Luke, has also confirmed a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for a month





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Queensland State Of Origin Tom Dearden Syndesmosis Injury Coach Billy Slater Jar Jeremiah Nanai Xavier Coates Maryborough Institute Of Further Education Second Half Try-Saving Tackle Sydney Brisbane

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