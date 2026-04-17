Tom Gleeson: Intentional Obnoxiousness and the Art of Entertainment

Comedian Tom Gleeson discusses the intentional obnoxiousness of his Hard Quiz persona, his commitment to entertainment over hurting feelings, and his journey from humble beginnings in Melbourne to starring at the Regent Theatre.

Tom Gleeson , the acclaimed comedian known for his sharp wit and no-holds-barred approach, is currently gracing Melbourne stages with his latest show, Out of Touch. As he navigates the city's bustling streets, heading towards the grand Regent Theatre adorned with his likeness, Gleeson reflects on his public persona and the often misunderstood nature of his comedy.

He acknowledges that some viewers find his on-screen demeanor, particularly as the host of the popular quiz show Hard Quiz, to be intentionally obnoxious. Gleeson asserts that this is a deliberate choice, a calculated element of his act designed to provoke and entertain. He notes the irony that some viewers remain oblivious to this intentionality, finding the experience of watching him rather trying. This self-awareness, coupled with a surprisingly amiable disposition off-stage, paints a complex picture of the performer. Despite the persona he crafts on screen, Gleeson is described by those who know him as a genuinely pleasant individual. His willingness to engage in conversation, share anecdotes from his extensive career as a stand-up comedian, and reminisce about his early days gigging in Melbourne's comedy scene further solidifies this image. He recalls walking the very same streets as a burgeoning comedian, sharing youthful exuberance with a friend, even engaging in playful vandalism like kicking over bins. This juxtaposition of his down-to-earth recollections and his current status, commanding a prominent theatre with his name in lights, is a testament to his journey and the evolution of his comedic style. His show's title, Out of Touch, appears to be a knowing nod to this perceived disconnect between his humble beginnings and his present success. Gleeson's comedic brilliance lies in his ability to dissect public figures and their perceived flaws with precision, often articulating sentiments that resonate with audiences. His segment Hard Chat, which evolved into the highly successful Hard Quiz, cemented his reputation for fearless interviewing and incisive commentary. He navigates the delicate balance between humor and potential offense with a finely tuned filter, ensuring that while he may poke and prod, he rarely crosses into deeply personal attacks. Gleeson himself articulates this philosophy, stating that he prioritizes entertainment over causing undue distress. He believes that while his methods might seem harsh, his intentions stem from a good place, focusing on mocking superficial aspects of public life rather than the core of an individual's being. He is prepared to face similar scrutiny for his own public persona, understanding the reciprocal nature of critique in the public eye. His early life experiences, including a determined effort to avoid ever having a landlord again after a protracted dispute, have shaped his perspective and perhaps fuel his desire for independence and control, qualities that may subtly inform his assertive stage presence





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