Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence and had the charge dismissed without conviction, while also receiving a three-game AFL suspension and $5000 suspended fine over a positive cocaine and MDMA drug test.

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley has pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence after appearing at Waverley Local Court. The charge was dismissed without conviction, and Papley walked out of court without further penalty.

The 216-game veteran was stopped by police for a random roadside drug test on November 2 on Lang Road in Moore Park. After a preliminary test returned positive, a secondary sample of oral fluid confirmed the presence of cocaine and MDMA. NSW Police fined Papley $722 over the drug test and suspended his drivers licence for three months. His licence had already been suspended at the time of the stop due to non-payment of a parking fine.

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Papley Law Explains Fine Timing

Papley's lawyer Carol Younes told the court her client was overseas when the parking fine was issued. Papley paid the fine when he returned home on October 31, but the payment did not clear until November 3, unknown to him. Younes said Papley had conceded it was an honest mistake. She told the court he was abroad at the time and paid what he thought were outstanding fines, but accepted he should have checked they were paid.

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She noted he has a record that is not unblemished but no major offences. Judge Michael Barko said Papley had the right attitude in relation to paying his parking fines, but had made a mistake in not checking for them to clear before driving. The judge stated Papley had a sprinkling of driving infringements like the majority of NSW drivers, but has never committed a major offence. Judge Barko accepted that Papley genuinely thought it was okay to drive.

The charge against Papley was dismissed. The court noted the fines were processed the following day. Speaking outside court, Papley apologised to those affected by his actions. He said: I am sorry to my family, football club, and the fans, my sole focus now is earning their respect back.

AFL Bans Papley Three Games

The AFL has banned Papley for the first three games of the 2027 season and handed him a suspended $5000 fine. Under the AFL revised drug code, the penalty for drug use by players that spills into the public domain ranges from two to four matches. Papley is the first player in recent years to be dealt a penalty of more than two games.

Papley will also be required by the AFL to undertake further education above the current mandated training. Swans coach Dean Cox will be without Papley for their first three games of the 2027 season. The small forward returned to Swans training earlier in the week, taking part in the club first-to-fourth-year session on Monday. He spent most of Monday training session with the rehabilitation group alongside fellow forwards Logan McDonald and Hayden McLean after undergoing surgery on both knees.

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Papley had suffered a grade-two medial collateral ligament strain in his right knee in the club preliminary final loss to Fremantle. One of the most experienced Swans players, he will also serve a three-game AFL suspension and miss all pre-season matches.

Heeney Others Not Charged Assault

His off-field conduct comes after Victoria Police confirmed Swans players Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon and now North Melbourne player Nick Blakey would not be charged following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault during a hotel room after-party. The quartet and fifth player Riley Bice were suspended from round 24 and the Swans two finals for what the club termed a serious breach of expected club behaviour and standards.

Papley was joined by teammates Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Riley Bice and James Jordon, who are expected to be back for round one after serving a club-imposed suspension in the final month of the 2026 season for breaching behavioural standards. Victoria Police announced last week no charges would be laid as a result of their investigation into allegations a sexual assault took place at that party, where three exotic dancers had been hired by the players.

Sydney have since engaged workplace culture company Intersection as part of an ongoing comprehensive examination of their men program.