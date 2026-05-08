Tom Stewart's 200th AFL Game: A Journey of Growth and Achievement

Tom Stewart, a left-field rookie selection from South Barwon, will be celebrating his 200th game at AFL level this weekend. His career has been marked by an elite awareness of the play, admirable composure under pressure, and an ability to launch attacks from half-back with precision ball use. He has built a decorated career on these qualities and has been recognized with five All-Australian blazers, a premiership in 2022, and a two-time best-and-fairest winner. Stewart maintains that this week is not truly about him but more so around those close to him that helped him become the star he is. He has come a long way since becoming a young adult and is grateful for the journey.

When Stewart runs out against Collingwood this weekend, the Geelong star will be celebrating his 200th game at AFL level — a milestone that once seemed incredibly far-fetched for the left-field rookie selection from South Barwon.

Watch Geelong v Collingwood | SAT 7:35PM | LIVE and ad-break free during play on FOX FOOTY, available on Kayo Sports. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. Tom Stewart (top centre) before being drafted in a Geelong VFL match against the Footscray Bulldogs at Whitten Oval in Round 10, 2016 on June 11, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia (Photo by Scott Barbour via Getty Images).

The intercept kingpin has built a decorated career on an elite awareness of the play coming towards him, admirable composure under pressure and an ability to launch attacks from half-back with precision ball use. In an era where defenders are now judged just as heavily on offence as defence, Stewart has mastered both.

Five All-Australian blazers, a premiership in 2022 and a two-time best-and-fairest winner suggest he’s just about as good as any defender we’ve seen since the turn of the century. Remarkably, the 190cm defender earned his maiden All-Australian selection in just his second AFL season to immediately announce himself as one of the competition’s premier intercept players.

He maintains this week isn’t truly about him and more so around those close to him that helped him become the star he is, but did admit he’s come a long way since becoming a young adult. Sharing a magic milestone at the sporting colosseum on Saturday night is Collingwood stalwart Scott Pendlebury, who will equal Brent Harvey’s all-time V/AFL games record with his 432nd appearance at the top level.

His Magpies teammate Pat Lipinski will also play his 150th match at the top level, as Stewart flagged in his media conference





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Tom Stewart AFL Collingwood Geelong 200Th Game Elite Awareness Composure Precision Ball Use All-Australian Selection Longevity Football Nouse IQ Smarts Preparation Collingwood Stalwart Scott Pendlebury Pat Lipinski Brent Harvey's All-Time V/AFL Games Record Sharing A Magic Milestone Collingwood Magpies Geelong VFL Match Whitten Oval Round 10 June 11 2016 Melbourne Australia Scott Pendlebury Tackle Collingwood And Geelong Round 18 July 12 2024 MCG Poster Boy Longevity Footy Nouse IQ Smarts Prepares For The Game Upper Echelon Collingwood Magpies Pat Lipinski Dustin Martin Joel Selwood Patrick Dangerfield Collingwood Stalwart Scott Pendlebury Geelong VFL Match Whitten Oval Round 10 June 11 2016 Melbourne Australia Scott Pendlebury Tackle Collingwood And Geelong Round 18 July 12 2024 MCG

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