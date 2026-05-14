Tom Stewart's Bizarre Injury Claim Sparks Debate

Geelong's Tom Stewart claimed to have 'corked himself' in his hamstring during a clash with Brisbane, but his teammates and commentators were skeptical. The Cats have a blockbuster clash with Sydney next week, and Stewart's absence would be a major blow.

Geelong are doing the best to hose down any injury concerns to their veteran star Tom Stewart . There were concerns around the 33-year-old late in the clash with Brisbane on Thursday night when he was spotted limping, and took himself to the bench with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

But speaking to Channel 7 after the Cats' might victory over the back-to-back premiers, the champion defender was in a fine and playful mood, insisting there was no concern. But when pressed about the potential injury, he came up with a somewhat bizarre explanation.

"Nah, all good, mate. Corked myself," he said with a grin.

"Nah, kneed myself in the hamstring, so I just gave myself a corkie. " Star Seven commentator Hamish McLachlan found it all a little hard to swallow: "Have you really? " But Stewart stuck by the story. "Gave myself a corkie.

That’s how good I’m going.

" Stewart was then shown vision of the moment he appeared to pull up sore and reach for his hamstring. "Just wanted an extra 30 seconds. Nah, seriously, sweet. Do you want me to go and run around ...

I’ll be fine," he said. But even his teammate Shaun Mannagh — who had a career-best game with 30 disposals and five goals — was not convinced. AFL great Nick Riewoldt said to Mannagh, "You’re calling BS," while Mannagh laughed and pointed to the vision: "You look great, mate.

" Stewart said: "I’m tired. I’m old, man.

" McLachlan would again check on Stewart to make sure he was OK, but no more information was given. Coach Chris Scott also stuck by the "corkie" story, but it should be noted that Geelong have quite the reputation for being cagey about their injuries.

"I spoke to him on the ground and he said he’s got a little corkie in his calf," Scott said after the game. "He assures me he’s fine, but I’m often the last to know. We don’t have any injury issues.

" If Geelong are to lose Stewart, it would obviously be a major blow. Stewart was one of the Cats’ best on Thursday, turning back the clock with a 28-disposal game and some amazing acts of courage. The Cats have a blockbuster clash with Sydney next week on Saturday at GMHBA Stadium and Stewart would be a huge loss given the Swans’ offensive weapons this year





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Stewart Geelong Brisbane Hamstring Injury Corkie Injury Concerns Playful Mood Bizarre Explanation Shaun Mannagh Nick Riewoldt Hamish Mclachlan Geelong's Reputation For Being Cagey About Inj Geelong's Clash With Sydney Tom Stewart's Absence Would Be A Major Blow

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