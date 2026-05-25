Tomljanovic crashes out for French Open

Australian teenager Emerson Jones crashes out of the French Open in the first round, losing to four-time champion Iga Swiatek.

Australian teenager Emerson Jones crashed out of the French Open in the first round on Monday, losing 6-1 6-2 to four-time champion Iga Swiatek . The 17-year-old Jones, who was once the world's top-ranked junior, struggled to cope with the pressure of playing on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier, where Swiatek has a reputation for dominating her opponents.

Despite her talent and recent success on the ITF Tour, Jones was unable to match Swiatek's ferocious topspin, which was exacerbated by the hot conditions in Paris. Swiatek, who has won 41 of her 44 matches at Roland Garros, was in control from the start, holding her opening service game in just one minute.

Jones, who has been making a good fist of the transition from junior to senior ranks, did manage to break Swiatek in the third game to get on the scoreboard, but ultimately fell short. The loss was a tough assignment for Jones, who was given a quick wave to the half-empty stands, but it was a baptism by fire for the teenager, who will learn from the experience.

In other news, Australian Alex de Minaur and Daria Kasatkina both won their first-round matches, with de Minaur facing a tough second-round clash with emerging star Alexander Blockx, while Kasatkina has a winnable second-round match against qualifier Susan Bandecchi





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Emerson Jones Iga Swiatek French Open Alex De Minaur Daria Kasatkina

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