Tones and I Joins The Voice Australia as Fifth Judge for Historic Season 15

Global superstar Tones and I is set to make history as the fifth coach on The Voice Australia, bringing her unique journey from busking to the judging panel.

The Seven Network has officially announced a groundbreaking change for the upcoming season of The Voice Australia , marking what is being hailed as the most significant shake-up in the history of the reality singing competition.

In a bold move for the 15th season, the network has confirmed that global chart-topper Tones and I will join the panel as a fifth judge. This addition breaks the traditional four-coach format that has defined the show since its Australian inception in 2012. A promotional video shared across TikTok and Instagram showcases the artist, known legally as Toni Watson, confidently walking toward the iconic stage while her record-breaking hit Dance Monkey plays in the background.

The reveal left returning judges Ronan Keating, Melanie C, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Richard Marx visibly stunned as Watson took her place in the legendary red chair, enthusiastically stamping the button and expressing her thrill at joining the team. Toni Watson's journey to the judging panel of The Voice is a quintessential rags-to-riches story that will likely inspire the aspiring singers competing this year.

Long before she became a household name, she spent years busking on the streets of Melbourne, honing her unique vocal style and performance skills in the open air. Her transition into the mainstream music industry began in 2019 with the release of Johnny Run Away, but it was the viral explosion of Dance Monkey that propelled her to unprecedented international stardom.

The track topped music charts in more than thirty countries, making her one of the most successful Australian exports in recent history. Throughout her career, she has not only toured the world but has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including David Guetta, Macklemore, Pink, and Teddy Swims, proving her versatility and appeal across various musical genres. Beyond her professional triumphs, Tones and I has experienced a period of intense personal transformation and vulnerability.

The singer recently navigated a difficult separation from her partner and husband of six years, Jimmy Bedford, marking a poignant chapter in her private life. Additionally, she has opened up about her struggles with body image and self-perception. In a candid interview with Cosmopolitan Australia, the artist revealed that she previously used a tomboy aesthetic, characterized by oversized T-shirts and baggy trousers, to hide her true self because she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

While the public has noted her physical weight loss, Watson has expressed a desire for the conversation to move beyond her appearance and focus on her artistry and livelihood. This emotional maturity and resilience are expected to bring a new depth to her role as a mentor on The Voice, where she will lead Team Tones.

The Voice Australia has a rich legacy of hosting world-class talent on its panel, having previously featured icons such as Delta Goodrem, Seal, Kylie Minogue, and Kelly Rowland. By adding a fifth chair, the show aims to refresh its dynamic and provide contestants with a wider range of expertise and perspectives. While the exact premiere date for the 15th season remains under wraps, industry expectations suggest that the series will return to screens in the second half of 2026.

Fans are eagerly anticipating how the chemistry between the established judges and the newcomer will unfold, as well as what unique qualities Tones and I will bring to the search for Australia's next big singing sensation





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