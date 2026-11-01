Tonga Face Samoa in Sold-Out World Cup Group Stage Decider

Tonga and Samoa meet in the final group stage match of the World Cup, with the winner facing New Zealand and the loser taking on Australia in the semi-finals.

A clash that has been sold out for weeks, fierce Pacific rivals Tonga and Samoa will do battle on Sunday night in the most anticipated game of the World Cup.

Tonga and Samoa Face Critical World Cup Decider

It also marks the final match of the group stage before next week's semi finals. The equation for tonight's match is simple: the winner will take on New Zealand next Saturday while the loser will set up a date against Australia at Allianz Stadium next Sunday. Earlier in the tournament, Tonga beat England 30-12, before beating Lebanon 36-0. Samoa, meanwhile, hammered France 78-4 and then smashed PNG 64-6, highlighting the attacking power both sides bring into this decider.

Also read Stefano Utoikamanu Set to Face Francis Molo in Tonga vs Samoa World Cup Clash

The bookies have Tonga as slim $1.74 favourites, reflecting just how tight this Pacific rivalry is expected to be under the Parramatta lights. Tonga team: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3.

Tolutau Koula 4. Robert Toia 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Tuimoala Lolohea 7.

Advertisement

Isaiya Katoa 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Salesi Foketi 10. Jason Taumalolo (c) 11.

Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Siua Wong 13. Tyson Frizell 14. Soni Luke 15.

Stefano Utoikamanu 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Leka Halasima 19.

Team Lineups Released for Pacific Rivalry

Latu Fainu. Samoa team: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Brian To'o 3.

Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Sualauvi Faalogo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7.

Jarome Luai (c) 8. Francis Molo 9. Benaiah Ioelu 10. Junior Paulo (c) 11.

Advertisement

Connelly Lemuelu 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Francis Manuleleua 14. Jazz Tevaga 15.

Spencer Leniu 16. Shawn Blore 17. Ata Mariota 18. Clayton Faulalo 19.

Atmosphere Electric as Fans Gather in Parramatta

Ronald Volkman. It's a fine evening here in Parramatta and we've got an exciting match-up this evening: Samoa vs Tonga. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with both sets of fans turning the venue into a sea of red and blue. For Tonga, the forward pack led by captain Jason Taumalolo and Addin Fonua-Blake will be central to their hopes of controlling the middle.

Samoa will look to their star-studded backline, including Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton, to provide the attacking spark. Both sides know exactly what is at stake. A win sets up a semi-final against New Zealand, while defeat means a meeting with Australia. There is no room for calculation, only a straight fight for the preferred path.

Winner Secures Semi Final Spot Against New Zealand

The sold-out crowd has been anticipated for weeks, and the rivalry between these two nations adds an extra layer of intensity to an already crucial fixture. Every carry, every tackle and every kick will be magnified in a game that means so much to both countries. With the group stage concluding, the semi-final picture will be complete by full-time.

Tonga and Samoa have the chance to write another chapter in their fierce Pacific rivalry, and the winner will carry momentum into a clash with New Zealand.