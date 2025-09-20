Tongue's Match-Winning Spell Fuels Ashes Hopes as Leach Impresses

Josh Tongue's dominant performance for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship has significantly boosted his chances of playing in the Ashes. Meanwhile, Jack Leach reminded selectors of his quality with a seven-wicket haul.

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has delivered a match-winning performance in the penultimate round of the County Championship , significantly bolstering his chances of selection for the upcoming Ashes series. Playing for Nottinghamshire, Tongue played a pivotal role in their thrilling 20-run victory over Surrey at The Oval this week, putting them on the verge of securing their first County Championship title in 15 years.

The 27-year-old, known for his impressive pace reaching up to 149km/h, claimed a crucial 5-100 in the fourth innings. This outstanding bowling effort saw the three-time reigning champions, Surrey, bowled out for 296 at the south London venue. Tongue's performance included removing key batsmen like former England representatives Rory Burns and Ben Foakes, before cleaning up the tail to secure his fourth five-wicket haul of the season, adding to the three wickets he took in the first innings. While his economy rate was 4.68, he embodies the aggressive 'Bazball' approach, focusing on taking wickets with impactful deliveries rather than solely containing runs. Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores praised Tongue, highlighting his enjoyment of the game, his talent, and his unique bowling action. Moores emphasized that Tongue's unusual action makes him a difficult proposition for the batters and adds a significant edge to his bowling prowess. \Tongue's form has been particularly impressive, especially considering his recent performances. He was England’s leading wicket-taker during the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy campaign against India, taking 19 wickets at an average of 29.05 across three matches. His rapid speed and high release point have established him as a proven wicket-taker, even on pitches that typically offer limited assistance to fast bowlers. Furthermore, he has a proven track record of success against top-tier batsmen, having dismissed Australian vice-captain Steve Smith multiple times in Test matches. Speaking to reporters, Tongue expressed his improved physical condition, stating that he can now maintain his pace for longer spells. He acknowledged the challenges he faced with injuries last year but emphasized the hard work he put in over the winter, which he believes has prepared him for this season. He referenced his ability to bowl extended spells during the Test series, and how he was confident in his ability to do the same for Nottinghamshire. He concluded by stating his primary goal is to contribute to winning games of cricket. Nottinghamshire, having last won a Division One County Championship title in 2010, are now 14 points ahead of Surrey in the standings, heading into the final round of matches. It's anticipated that Tongue will be rested for Nottinghamshire’s final match of the season against Warwickshire at Trent Bridge as England seeks to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the Ashes, which is set to begin in late November. The team management prioritizes Tongue's fitness and availability for the crucial series against Australia.\In related news, former Test spinner Jack Leach has reminded the national selectors of his capabilities with an impressive seven-wicket haul during Somerset’s rain-affected draw against Hampshire in Taunton. Leach, who hasn't played a Test match since October last year, finished with figures of 7-69 from 24.3 overs. This performance is timely considering the upcoming selection decisions. Young star Archie Vaughan also performed well in the match, taking career-best figures of 6-96 in the second innings. Leach currently shares the top spot in the County Championship wicket-taking charts this season, with 50 scalps at an average of 22.76. Meanwhile, England spinner Shoaib Bashir, despite being the Test side’s first-choice spinner, was surprisingly not selected for the County Championship match. Somerset opted to play Leach instead. National coach Brendon McCullum has already confirmed that Bashir will be England’s first-choice spinner for the Ashes. Reports suggest that young all-rounder Rehan Ahmed will also be included in the Test squad, which is scheduled to be announced next week. In other developments within the County Championship, Leicestershire has been crowned champions of Division Two, earning promotion alongside Welsh side Glamorgan





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Josh Tongue Ashes County Championship Jack Leach England Cricket

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roosters hand Victor Radley 10-match ban for bringing club into disreputeThe Sydney Roosters suspend Victor Radley for 10 matches without pay following media revelations he allegedly requested an illegal substance from former teammate Brandon Smith.

Read more »

Raducanu spurns three match points in Korea defeat but GB roll on in BJK CupEmma Raducanu fell to a 4-6, 7-6 (10), 6-1 defeat in the last 16 in Korea but in China the GB team beat Japan in the last eight of the Billie Jean King Cup

Read more »

England boss Shaun Wane backs Victor Radley for Ashes despite lengthy club ban7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Cummins reveals his ambitious Ashes plan.... but admits it might not be ‘realistic’Cricket: Former Australian captain Allan Border spoke about the recent centuries hit by Marnus Labuschagne, Kurtis Patterson and Sam Konstas as the Aussie selectors are set for some tough decisions ahead of the Ashes.

Read more »

Heartbreaking moment cricket star is informed of father’s passing during Asia Cup matchCricket: Sri Lanka's coach Sanath Jayasuriya and team manager informed Dunith Wellallage about the passing of his father.

Read more »

Australian captain Pat Cummins provides update on injured back ahead of November Ashes7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »