Tony Abbott Calls Gillard's Misogyny Speech Over The Top, Gillard Reflects On Historic Moment

Tony Abbott and Julia Gillard reflect on the 2012 misogyny speech in a new ABC program, with Abbott calling it over the top and Gillard revealing she has never watched it back.

Tony Abbott has described Julia Gillard's misogyny speech as pretty over the top and unjustified, saying he did not expect it to become the iconic feminist moment it is today.

Speaking on ABC iview's I Was Actually There, Abbott reflected on the speech delivered on 9 October 2012, a day that has become unforgettable in Australian political history. He said he had known Gillard for a long time and regarded her as a formidable politician, with the pair sharing mutual respect.

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Abbott criticizes Gillard misogyny speech

However, Abbott said their relationship had deteriorated prior to the speech. He thought most of Gillard's accusations against him were over the top and unjustified. Gillard trotted out a whole lot of things where I was regarded as having acted in, I guess, an old-fashioned, ham-fisted, insensitive way, he said.

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He also said, Given that, I say, I am not conscious of ever treating women differently simply by virtue of them being women, I certainly am not conscious of ever having treated women in a lesser way. Gillard said she knew she was going to be targeted in parliament that day over a controversy involving Labor's hand-picked speaker, Peter Slipper.

Slipper, a Liberal MP, had been convinced to take up the role to help Labor maintain its numbers in the House of Representatives, given it was already a minority government. He was accused of sexually harassing a staffer, James Ashby, who later became Pauline Hanson's right-hand man and is now the party director of One Nation. The opposition planned to weaponise the issue, particularly its sexist nature.

Peter Slipper controversy sparks debate

Gillard said the speech was delivered off the cuff, but she had asked her team to compile a list of Abbott's most sexist quotes for her to refer to. She described the irony that Abbott was almost rent-a-gaffe about sexism issues. He famously referred to what the housewives of Australia needed to understand about climate change and stood in front of ditch the witch and Bob Brown's bitch signs at a protest.

She said, I always thought, you know, in the early days of my prime ministership that I didn't need to answer the gendered critiques because over time they would fall away. And here I was two years later, and it was as bad as it had ever been, if not worse.

Gillard rose to her feet that day in response to a motion from Abbott accusing the government of sexism and misogyny because of its decision to install, and later not remove, Slipper. She said she had a sense of unfairness, resentment, and anger, having lived through so many gendered critiques. She felt a kind of cool anger as she rose to speak. She told parliament, I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man.

I will not. There was a phrase going through my head. That phrase, unpleasantly, was: For fuck's sake, like, how did we end up here? Abbott had stood up and called for a vote to sack Slipper over the text messages.

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Just before the speech, Abbott said the Labor government should already have died of shame, a comment he described as a bit of a niggle. He said, I thought the government had let itself down badly, so I think it was reasonable of me to say that it was a government that should be a little bit ashamed of itself. It was those words that spurred Gillard to respond.

Alan Jones remark echoes in parliament

The phrase was an echo of a comment by shock jock Alan Jones, who after Gillard's father died said he had died of shame. Jones is now on trial for charges of indecent assault and sexual touching, which he denies and has pleaded not guilty. Abbott said he thought the speech was a highly theatrical, politically powerful piece of drama.

But the fact that by the end of the day the Speaker had resigned, I thought was a complete vindication of everything that I'd said in the parliament. He acknowledged the life the speech has taken on since, saying, It was an effective parliamentary tactic on the day, but I had no real reason to think that it would become some iconic feminist moment.

Gillard never watches speech video back

I dare say for some people this is, if you like, the rhetorical version of Helen Reddy's great song, I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar. Gillard revealed she has never watched the speech back. She said, I've always wanted my memories of that day not to be coloured in by watching the film of it, the video. I wanted to just feel it and remember it the way it was.

That's my memory and I want it to stay that way. At the time, the press gallery's reaction to the speech was similar to Abbott's, that Gillard had attempted to redirect criticism of her and her government's handling of the Slipper affair. Despite this, the speech has become a defining moment in Australian politics, with millions of viewers online