Tony Abbott's Danube Institute Ties Under Scrutiny Following Hungarian Election

The former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's association with the conservative Danube Institute is being questioned after the Hungarian elections. The opposition's success has put the future of the institute in doubt, given its reliance on the ousted government's funding. Abbott's praise for Viktor Orbán is also examined.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott 's association with the conservative Danube Institute has come under scrutiny following the recent Hungarian elections. Abbott has been a senior visiting fellow at the institute since 2023, as per the Australian foreign influence transparency scheme.

The election results, which saw a significant shift in power with the opposition Tisza party gaining substantial ground, have cast a shadow over the future of pro-Fidesz think tanks like the Danube Institute, which heavily relied on the ousted government's funding. Abbott's close ties with the Institute and his public admiration for former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán have drawn attention, especially given Orbán’s controversial policies and strained relations with the European Union. Abbott, who served as Australia's 28th prime minister, has been a vocal supporter of Orbán's policies. He previously praised Orbán on social media, describing Budapest as a haven for conservative intellectuals and commending Hungary's economic development, family policies, and cultural preservation efforts. Abbott has also expressed support for Orbán's defiance of the EU, particularly regarding immigration policies. In a podcast interview with the Danube Institute, Abbott lauded Orbán as "Trump with brains," highlighting his nationalist stance and deep thinking. He further stated that Orbán has been Hungary's greatest modern leader. These remarks were made just days before the election results became clear, underscoring Abbott's strong alignment with Orbán's political ideology. This has prompted questions about the potential impact of the Hungarian political shift on the Institute and Abbott's continued role there, as the new government's stance remains uncertain. The election outcome has raised questions about the Danube Institute's future. The Institute, a conservative think tank, has been a platform for promoting Orbán's policies and conservative ideologies. Orbán's contentious 16-year rule has been marked by clashes with the European Council over issues such as justice, migration, LGBTQ+ rights, and aid for Ukraine. Abbott’s admiration for Orbán’s policies, particularly his stance on immigration, resonates with his own views. He has voiced concerns over declining birthrates in Australia and the impact of immigration, suggesting that Australia should consider similar policies as Hungary to preserve its culture. Abbott's statements and his affiliation with the Danube Institute highlight the growing connections between conservative figures and think tanks across different countries, and the potential impact of these connections on policy and political discourse. The situation now poses questions on the future of the Danube Institute and Abbott's role after the recent elections and transition of power. The influence and funding of the institute may likely be altered by the new government.





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