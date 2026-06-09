Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has spoken about the challenges facing mainstream parties globally, including the rise of parties like One Nation in Australia and Reform UK led by Nigel Farage.

Tony Abbott says Liberal Party needs to give Australians a better product after 'dreadful year' of opposition as One Nation 's primary vote surged in the polls.

Abbott described the Trump administration as an 'in-house insurgency' with 'what was effectively a hostile takeover of the Republican Party from within'. He noted the recent political story of the Anglosphere is one of 'political insurgencies, particularly on the right'. Abbott acknowledged that in Australia, 'the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison government was felt by many of its strongest supporters to be a let-down'.

He said hopes of victory were high for the Liberal Party going into the 2025 election, but 'a lack of conviction and a lack of political competence brought us undone', followed by a 'dreadful year' with the Coalition breaking up twice.

'In a democracy, if the people you vote for consistently let you down, you'll end up voting for someone else. It's a political marketplace,' Abbott said.

'If you, historically, bought Fords, but your Fords keep breaking down, sooner or later you won't buy Fords any more. And if you've never liked General Motors, well, you might start buying Honda or Toyota or something, maybe even BYD - although thankfully Americans don't let them in.

' That's the problem. We've got to give the people of Australia a better product in the near future than we have in the recent past.

'I think we've made a good start under Angus Taylor. But if the polls are to be believed, there's quite a long way to go.

' Abbott also repeated comments made previously that he considers the Bondi Beach terror attack in December to be a 'dreadful milestone' in Australia's decline. 'I really thought after the Bondi massacre it was all hands on deck to rescue our country before things get worse,' he said, adding that it was in that spirit he was happy.

He noted Bondi shooter Sajid Akram had arrived in Australia from India on a student visa in the late 1990s, and that while his son Naveed Akram had been born in Australia, he had 'plainly not assimilated well' and the pair 'turned one of our most iconic locations into a shooting gallery'. Abbott questioned the meaning of multiculturalism and said it was fair enough if it meant people becoming Australian in their own way and at their own pace, but was problematic if newcomers stuck to their old ways and 'old thinking'.

'I think there's been too much of the latter and not enough of the former multiculturalism recently,' he said. 'Too many of our recent migrants, instead of joining 'Team Australia' are simply living in 'Hotel Australia' and making the most of the facilities. ' Abbott quoted former prime minister Bob Hawke's 1988 Australia Day speech that 'in Australia … the commitment is all', and said migrants need to 'decide where their fundamental loyalty lies'





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