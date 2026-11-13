Tony Burke Delays Backpacker Ballot Amid Business Backlash

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke postpones the backpacker ballot system while reviewing visa rules to address rising British tourist numbers and business uncertainty.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has officially confirmed a delay in the rollout of the backpacker ballot system, a decision made directly in response to intense pressure from the business sector. The government remains committed to reducing the influx of British citizens under the 2023 free trade deal, which allows these travelers to stay for up to three years without strict employment conditions.

Ballot Delay and Visa Policy Shifts

Parliamentary Secretary for Migration Sitthixay Ditthavong indicated that the administration is preparing to introduce specific modifications to visa regulations. These changes are designed to allow employers to maximize the utility of temporary workers while they remain in the country. The planned ballot, originally intended to manage the surge in working holiday visas, has been pushed back to next year to alleviate immediate operational stress on employers.

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Instead of the ballot, officials are currently weighing three primary alternatives to control numbers and improve labor matching. The first option involves lifting the existing cap on third-year visas, which would allow workers to extend their stay if they meet specific criteria. The second approach focuses on imposing longer regional work requirements, forcing visa holders to spend more time in rural areas to support local economies. The third consideration involves tweaking existing rules to ensure businesses can get the best possible use out of people.

Addressing the British Visitor Surge

Minister Burke emphasized that while the total cap on working holiday visas announced in September remains fixed, there is significant scope for adjustment within those parameters. A key focus is reducing the number of UK backpackers arriving under the free trade agreement introduced in 2023. Burke stated that Australia must find a way to bring these numbers back to a level that is more sensible and in the national interest.

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He stressed that any modifications would be carefully crafted to avoid jeopardizing the broader components of the free trade agreement. The urgency for this adjustment is driven by a dramatic spike in visitor numbers from the United Kingdom. Data shows that the number of British backpackers in Australia surged from 47,238 in the 2023-24 financial year to 79,412 in the 2024-25 period.

Business Leaders Demand Certainty

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar argued that the government urgently needs to provide businesses with clear direction. McKellar called for Burke to scrap the planned backpacker ballot entirely, citing the confusion it creates for tourism and hospitality operators. He highlighted that this uncertainty is particularly acute for thousands of businesses located in regional areas across the country.

McKellar's comments reflect a broader industry sentiment that the ballot system introduces unnecessary complexity without addressing the core issues of workforce planning. The business community is seeking stability and predictability in immigration policy to support long-term growth and operational efficiency. They view the current approach as creating barriers rather than facilitating the movement of labor where it is needed most.

New Terror Alert Level System

In addition to migration updates, the government is preparing to overhaul the national terror alert level system. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess indicated that the intelligence community is nearing a final decision on the new categorization framework. He plans to brief Minister Burke on the proposal as early as next week, signaling a busy period of policy implementation.

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Burgess argued that the current threat level of probable significantly underestimates the true risk of a terror attack. The existing system lacks a middle ground between probable, which indicates a 50 percent or greater chance of an attack within a year, and expected, which signifies evidence of a specific plot. Burke agreed that the current framework is weak and noted the need for a simpler, more targeted method of communicating risk to the public.

The review aims to provide the community with more accurate and granular information regarding security threats. By creating additional levels between probable and expected, authorities hope to avoid unnecessary panic while ensuring the public is adequately informed. This change is part of a broader strategy to enhance national security transparency and improve public preparedness in the face of evolving global threats.