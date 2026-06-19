Tony Modra's Wife Thanks First Responders After Serious Truck Crash

Tony Modra, AFL legend and former Adelaide Crows forward, remains in intensive care after a truck crash in South Australia. His wife has thanked first responders for saving his life, while tributes pour in from the football community.

The wife of AFL legend Tony Modra has expressed gratitude to first responders for saving his life following a serious truck accident in South Australia.

Tony Modra, a former Adelaide Crows star, was injured when the truck he was driving collided with a tree at Back Valley near Victor Harbor on the Fleurieu Peninsula. His condition is serious but stable, and he is currently receiving intensive care at Flinders Medical Centre. Fellow football great and Triple M Adelaide breakfast host Mark Ricciuto read a statement on-air from Modra's wife, Erica, conveying their appreciation for the emergency services personnel who assisted at the scene.

Ricciuto, who played alongside Modra at the Crows in the 1990s, described him as one of his best mates and provided updates on his friend's state, noting that while he is in good care, he will bear scars from the incident. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas referred to Modra as an extraordinary South Australian who has had an enormous impact on people both on and off the field.

Current Crows captain Tex Walker and former Fremantle teammate and coach Justin Longmuir also sent well-wishes. Modra's distinguished career includes being Adelaide's leading goal kicker for five consecutive seasons, winning the Coleman Medal in 1997, and claiming the AFL's mark of the year award three times





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Tony Modra AFL Adelaide Crows Truck Crash First Responders Flinders Medical Centre Mark Ricciuto Peter Malinauskas Injury Football

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