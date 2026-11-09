Tony Popovic linked to Crystal Palace job as Socceroos contract talks continue

Tony Popovic has been linked to the Crystal Palace manager role amid uncertainty over his Socceroos contract, while players oppose travelling to Jordan for a friendly.

Tony Popovic has been linked to the soon-to-be vacant manager job at Crystal Palace, one of his former clubs, in a sign the out-of-contract Socceroos coach will not be short of options if he steps away from the national team.

Palace Considers Popovic as Successor

Palace are reportedly set to part ways with coach Pierre Sage after their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, which left them bottom of the Premier League after 10 rounds. The Athletic has named Popovic, who is in talks with Football Australia over a contract extension, as one of a number of coaches under consideration to replace Sage. Sage will become the first manager sacked in the Premier League this season.

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Popovic, 53, played for the south London club between 2001 and 2006. He returned after retiring in 2011 as an assistant coach to Dougie Freedman, his former teammate and close friend. He remains highly regarded at Palace and was previously linked to the coaching role there in 2014. Popovic's agent, the well-connected Frank Trimboli, was the man who helped Ange Postecoglou become the first Australian to manage in the Premier League.

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Ironically, Postecoglou, who replaced Popovic at Spurs last season and was sacked after just seven wins from 26 league games, is reportedly Palace's No.1 target. Popovic is due to speak to Australian reporters at 4pm this afternoon via Zoom from Doha, where the Socceroos are gathering ahead of their friendly against Qatar on Saturday morning at 1.45am AEDT.

Popovic Contract Future Uncertain

It will be Popovic's first media engagement since the Socceroos' friendly against Saudi Arabia was called off due to security concerns in the host nation, a decision that raised questions about his own future. Popovic signed a short-term contract extension on the eve of the World Cup designed to keep him in the role for that tournament and provide flexibility for himself and Football Australia thereafter.

That contract expires in March, so Popovic will require another extension to coach at the Asian Cup, whether through another short-term deal or a commitment to the full four-year World Cup cycle. He has already turned down such an offer, in part because both parties could not agree on financial terms, as Football Australia's executive director of football Heather Garriock revealed on a podcast last month.

Player Opposition to Jordan Match

Popovic named a 25-player squad over the weekend for Australia's friendlies against Qatar and Jordan, but it remains to be seen if the latter, scheduled for 3am AEDT next Wednesday in Amman, will take place. Through their union, Professional Footballers Australia, players have overwhelmingly expressed their opposition to travelling to Jordan and would prefer the match to be rescheduled or relocated, chief executive Beau Busch said last week.

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In a statement issued when the squad was announced, FA chief executive Martin Kugeler said the federation would continue to monitor the situation. No clarity was provided by FA on which players, if any, had excused themselves from selection or if those picked had to commit to playing both games, or only the one in Qatar.