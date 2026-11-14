Esther Perel says midlife relationship dip and gender gap linked to unequal domestic load

Psychotherapist Esther Perel responds to an Australian longitudinal study showing a relationship satisfaction gap between men and women, blaming unequal domestic work and the tension between love and desire.

Psychotherapist Esther Perel has linked a midlife relationship satisfaction dip and a persistent gender gap to unequal domestic workload s and the inherent tension between love and desire.

HILDA Study Shows Gender Satisfaction Gap

Her comments follow an Australian longitudinal study, known as HILDA, which examined 17,000 people's attitudes to their relationships. The study exposed a satisfaction gap between genders starting as soon as a couple move in together. Overall the findings were positive, with people in very long-term relationships highly satisfied. But an odd happiness gap widens between men and women as perceived relationship quality descends until the 24-year mark.

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That is when it bottoms out for both, before bouncing back up again as decades advance. Perel, 68, is a Belgian-raised, French-sounding New Yorker who shot to fame 20 years ago with her global bestseller Mating in Captivity. She is a global star of sex, intimacy and relationships advice. Perel said the finding is not new.

She said life satisfaction and health increase for men in committed relationships while life satisfaction for women often decreases, and her health too because she is busy taking care of everybody else's health and forgets her own. Women are more likely to struggle to maintain a sense of autonomy and individuality because they enter the care-taking and executive role in the family.

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She said they assume a sense of responsibility for the wellbeing of others, the home and the domestic, and they often have two jobs. But that does not mean it is glorious for the men, she added. Experience has shown Perel that family life and domesticity, and intimate relationships, are challenging in and of themselves. She concluded that what family life thrives on is also what eroticism defends against.

There is a notion that if you love, you desire, she said. But in a long-term relationship, what love wants, which is consistency and familiarity and safety, are elements that are preconditions for desire. Desire basically lives in the space that is more playful, less responsible. If family life wants routine, and consistency and repetition, desire does not want to return to the same spot day after day.

So there is an inherent tension in reconciling love and desire in the same place because it addresses a set of needs that are actually polarities. In a time when far longer life-expectancies mean couplings are expected and required to bridge more decades of challenge and routine, as well as happy stability, mining the daily conflict between excitement, freedom, and a craving for security remains a super-rich seam.

Esther Perel on Love and Desire

At the many women's conferences where she is invited to speak, Perel is often asked to articulate how those exhausted by demands of work and home can make space to be themselves and regroup. When you find yourself mired in tasks and responsibilities and to-dos and lists, it is not so obvious that at the end of the day, and a long list of things, number 27 will suddenly be connect with my desires and my playfulness and erotic self.

She cites a study for which men and women in heterosexual couples were invited to write down the family duties they complete between 5pm and 11pm. Men typically had five to 10 on their lists, Perel says, while women had up to 30, including ensuring their partner carried out his.

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Men felt more relaxed at night generally because they expected to do fewer tasks, but also felt stressed that their partner was monitoring them: a passion-killing burden by 11pm if ever there was one. So then the issue is: How do you create an erotic space where that part of you can express itself, asks Perel. No wonder her audiences love her when she makes them feel so seen.

Trust and Second Marriages

Perel famously says it is too much to ask to fulfil all the roles in life that a whole village once sustained. She is openly compassionate when addressing the fallout when things go bad, which includes people having affairs. Perel emphasises the pivotal role of trust in sustaining authentic connection. But she also says that people can decide to effectively marry each other again after their original partnership is shattered by betrayal, for example with an affair.

That is effectively a second marriage to the same person, if the damage or disappointment can be overcome. The million-dollar question is how you achieve that, as the stultified couple in Mating in Captivity is advised to do by Piña, the luscious and liberated sex therapist. Perel pops onto the screen looking exactly as her devoted legions of fans would expect.

Her asymmetrical blonde bob is perfectly swept to one side, her silk shirt, black today, is opened just so, revealing one of her favoured drop necklaces from a range called ladders to bliss. The twinkle in her eyes is enchanting even in two dimensions. Women and men have been drawn to the Belgian-raised, French-sounding psychotherapist with cult-like devotion for decades.

They come seeking reassurance and reasons for hope when their romantic relationships hit the toughest of times, her charismatic wisdom offering the promise of everything from repair after a seismic betrayal of trust, to advice on returning vitality to garden-variety marriages. Perel is such a global star of sex, intimacy and relationships advice that some online dissect her every aphorism.

But if Perel, 68, is aware of the weight of the expectations of lovelorn hordes, she wears it as lightly as the hand-harness chain she often sports on TikTok, Instagram or live: it looks as delicate as gold thread but also as steely as chain mail. For someone attributed with borderline supernatural powers to peer into the heart, her words are down to earth.