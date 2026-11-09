Wallabies crushed 45-22 by England at Twickenham, captain Wilson says not good enough

England ran in seven tries to beat Australia 45-22 at Twickenham, handing the Wallabies their third straight heavy defeat and raising concerns about the gap to top teams.

England delivered a record-breaking 45-22 defeat to the Wallabies at Twickenham on Sunday (Monday AEDT), scoring seven tries to three. The loss was Australia's biggest ever points concession at the London venue and their third successive 20-plus points defeat after Bledisloe Cup losses to New Zealand.

Captain Harry Wilson said: It is not good enough. I am really disappointed because I expected better from us. England had promised a backlash after reports of player discontent with coach Steve Borthwick's management style, and they delivered with a dominant performance. They also had an early Immanuel Feyi-Waboso try disallowed for a marginal forward pass, and the final margin could have been worse.

Also read England Beats Wallabies 45-22 at Twickenham with Record Score

England Dominate First Half Against Sluggish Wallabies

Australia were sluggish and beaten in every area in the first half, struggling to escape their own half as England's intensity suffocated them. Their only first-half try came from a Max Jorgensen interception, which made the halftime score a flattering 10-19. Jorgensen was the match-winner at Twickenham two years ago. England's Henry Pollock came on at halftime for the brilliant Feyi-Waboso and scored twice in three minutes, also setting up a try for Jack van Poortvliet.

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Tries also came from Jamie George, Ollie Chessum, Joe Heyes and Ben Spencer. England made it 12 wins in their last 14 clashes with Australia. Wallabies coach Les Kiss said: It is certainly something that we do not accept. There is work to be done there.

The bottom line is we have to be better. We just have to be better. Wilson added: We have got to bounce back. We have got seven days to be a lot better against Scotland because we have not been playing up to the standards we have, and we know when we do play well, we can beat anyone in the world.

Yellow Card Highlights Physicality as England Extend Streak

Angus Bell was sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle on Feyi-Waboso just before halftime, and England scored through Heyes within a minute. It was the first yellow card shown for a hip-drop tackle after officials warned teams would get tough on it. Feyi-Waboso's injury could be serious, and England will be concerned. Australia conceded their biggest ever haul of points at Twickenham, and the 23-point loss followed 22 and 31-point drubbings by the All Blacks.

The Wallabies were outclassed and out of ideas for much of the match, and two consolation tries from Filipo Daugunu and Jeremy Williams in the final quarter could not hide the quality gulf. Kiss must put the Jeremy Williams-at-No.6 experiment in the bin and take Declan Meredith out of the firing line. The Wallabies lacked physical bite without Rob Valetini at No.6, and although Williams was serviceable, big lock Lukhan Salakia-Loto had a poor Test.

Meredith struggled against England's rush defence, and Ryan Lonergan was one of several Wallabies who struggled to cope with Maro Itoje's defensive pressure. Ben Donaldson added spark to the attack when he came on in the second half, but for the second year in a row the Wallabies are in freefall after a notable win against the Springboks.

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Scrum Resilience Key as Wallabies Prepare for Scotland Clash

The Wallabies' scrum held its own against England, one of the rare bright spots, and they will need that against Scotland next weekend at Murrayfield. Scotland lost 43-21 to the All Blacks in Edinburgh, with Finn Russell enduring an error-strewn Test. The All Blacks turned on their scrum power to shut down any hopes of a Scotland upset, and Scotland's scrum woes should interest the Wallabies.

The All Blacks even won a scrum penalty with two loose forwards in the sin bin. Fiji were dreadfully uninspiring in their 54-17 loss to France in Lyon, kicking more than France and lacking dynamism under new coach Jake White. Mark Nawaqanitawase would be well advised to consider his allegiance carefully if this is what Fiji will serve up, especially with an eye on Rugby World Cup progress.

Fiji's decision to take three points when trailing 12-0 in the 24th minute was decidedly un-Fijian. Ireland showed enormous improvement from their July series, beating Argentina 42-12 in Dublin with six tries. Sam Prendergast scored a fine individual try, and Ireland were all over the Argentinian lineout. Argentina have just one win from seven Tests.

France lost Romain Ntamack to a dislocated shoulder, and their hopes of beating South Africa next weekend look slim.