Top 5 Electric Vehicles for Families in 2026

We've rounded up the best electric vehicles for families in 2026, considering factors such as spaciousness, comfort, and practicality. From tiny SUVs to larger electric SUVs, our top picks offer a range of features that make them ideal for families with children. Whether you're looking for a car that can fit three child seats or a spacious boot for sports equipment, we've got you covered.

We've just announced our CarExpert Choice Awards for 2026, and now here are our top picks for those in the market for a family EV.

With the cost of living and now the cost of fuel on the rise, more parents are thinking this is a good time to switch to an electric vehicle (EV) for their family car. But where do you start?

When looking for a family car, we want all the same things from an EV as any other car: enough room in the back for bulky child seats, a spacious boot that fits the pram while they're young and sports gear as they grow up, and for those with smaller kids, having enough legroom for front occupants when rear-facing child seats and infant capsules are installed. Families with infants can relax!

EVs have the added benefit that you can drive round the block as many times as you need to get your baby to sleep, or sit while your baby sleeps with the air-con running without burning through fuel or contributing to local air and noise pollution. EVs are also great for school-run parents who get there 30 minutes early in the hope of a place at the front of the car conga line at pick-up and drop-off time, or the closest parking spot to the school gate.

You can listen to your music, check your emails and keep the air-con running without all the downsides of idling a petrol or diesel engine. That's why I've put together this list of the best electric vehicles for families, having driven hundreds of cars with my family onboard over the last 10 years. The four-seat Hyundai Inster is a surprisingly spacious tiny SUV for families who only need two rear seats.

Child seats fit comfortably and legroom is excellent for tall front passengers, with room for a 186cm driver in front of rear-facing child seats. Individually sliding rear seats provide both flexible legroom and boot space distribution when needed, and kick plates on the back of both front seats protect upholstery from flailing feet. A double pram fits nicely in the boot and the removable boot floor adds roughly 10cm of extra boot depth if you need it.

Sounds of Nature white noise and Quiet Mode for rear speakers make the cabin the perfect environment for dozing infants. A battery range of 293-360km is the shortest in this list but enough for a few days between charging, and you're not likely to take a car this small on family road trips.

The Inster also has a household power outlet in the front footwell, so you can plug in your laptop if, like me, you sit working when you get stuck in the car while the little one is having their day nap. For families who need to fit three child seats in the back of their small electric SUV, the five-seat Jaecoo J5 is a great-looking small SUV.

It has room for a 180cm driver in front of a rear-facing child seat, or a 186cm driver with a forward-facing child seat behind them. Those with two infants can fit a double pram in the boot, with extra boot depth available underneath. Three child seats fit across in the back and there's good legroom in front of rear-facing child seats.

Like the Jaecoo, a 180cm driver can fit in front of them, or a 186cm driver in front of forward-facing child seats. The Kia EV3 can fit three forward-facing child seats or a combination of rear- and forward-facing child seats across the back row. A slide-out table up front and household power socket in the rear footwell make the Kia EV3 a mobile office for working parents.

Depending on the variant, a range of 436-604km means the EV3 can be a flexible electric family car for parents not keen on going up a size. It's easy to see why the BYD Sealion 7 is a popular electric SUV for families. It is spacious and modern with a big boot that fits 13 shopping bags or easily accommodates a twin pram.

The roomy cabin fits three child seats across the rear seat, with enormous legroom for a 186cm driver in front of rear-facing child seats, or even taller folk with forward-facing child seats in the back. Its seats are very comfortable and upholstered with an 'OEKO-TEX' silicone which has been tested for harmful substances as well as being really soft, squishy and easily cleaned.

Its slightly smaller boot holds 10 shopping bags, which is still enough for a full family shop or a twin pram for those with multiple infants. Three child seats fit across in the back with room for a 186cm driver in front of rear-facing child seats, or even taller drivers with forward-facing child seats installed.

The Aion V excels in cabin space, fitting three child seats across in the back and a 186cm-plus driver in front of rear-facing child seats, or a 190cm driver with forward-facing child seats behind. Like the Leapmotor, it can fit 10 shopping bags in its boot, the depth of which means there is plenty of room for sports equipment or a twin pram to fit nicely.

Its clean and minimalist interior with a tray table in the back creates an activity zone for children during longer journeys





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Electric Vehicles Family Cars Hyundai Inster Jaecoo J5 Kia EV3 BYD Sealion 7 Aion V Leapmotor

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