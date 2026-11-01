Chef Scott Pickett to face liquidators over $13m First Guardian funding

Celebrity chef Scott Pickett will be examined by liquidators over a $13 million payment from collapsed super fund First Guardian to his joint hospitality business with David Anderson. Pickett is not accused of wrongdoing.

Celebrity chef Scott Pickett will face questioning from liquidators of the collapsed First Guardian superannuation fund over a $13 million payment his hospitality business received from the scheme.

The examination is expected to focus on Pickett's dealings with fund manager David Anderson and a decision to waive repayment of the funding. The date has not been set but liquidators from FTI Consulting expect it to take place by the end of the year. Pickett and Anderson set up the Rogue Traders partnership in June 2020.

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Scott Pickett and David Anderson Fund Details

Anderson arranged for the business to receive $13 million of investor funds, according to recent court action by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The money was used to buy Thai-inspired fine diner Longrain and its sister bar Longsong, as well as a Little Collins Street venue that became Pickett's Chancery Lane bistro.

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Another of Pickett's restaurants, Matilda on Domain Road in South Yarra, was also wrapped into Rogue Traders, along with catering and other companies tied to his restaurant empire. Anderson was a director of Rogue Traders alongside Pickett and also a director of each of the venues, according to corporate filings. He resigned as a director of the companies in early 2025 amid the ASIC investigation into the management of First Guardian.

Pickett is not accused of any oversight of the fund and is not listed as a defendant in the ASIC case or any other legal matter. In a statement, Pickett said: The collapse of First Guardian cost my business its major financial backer and forced the appointment of administrators. He added: I feel deeply for everyone affected, and I'm co-operating fully with the liquidators.

Liquidators Seek Returns From Scott Pickett

The liquidators are seeking to examine Pickett and others who received First Guardian cash as they struggle to produce any meaningful return to investors. Last week, the fund's liquidators told investors they had recouped only $8 million from selling investments listed on First Guardian's books as worth $118.38 million.

That thin return did not include the sale of Anderson's Hawthorn mansion backing onto the Yarra River, which the fund manager allegedly bought using investor funds for $9.04 million in late 2020. The property was seized by receivers in mid-2025, just days after Anderson and his family moved out. The architecturally designed property with a pool and extensive grounds sold for a knockdown price of $7.04 million, an 18 per cent discount to its purchase price.

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David Anderson Faces ASIC Mismanagement Claims

Little of that cash will flow to investors because of the number of large corporate creditors who were also owed money by Anderson and who had registered their security over the designer home. In formal court action launched on Friday, ASIC accused Anderson of mismanaging the fund by spending investor money on his pet projects. Anderson is also accused of using tens of millions of dollars of investor money to pay allegedly illegal commissions to people spruiking the scheme.

ASIC has described the alleged conduct as serious. Anderson is expected to vigorously defend the allegations. Separately, it has emerged that First Guardian was owed $21 million by the five Pickett restaurants and other related companies, including the food prep business for Pickett's venues that it owned. Despite the collapse of Rogue Traders, none of Pickett's restaurants closed, and all staff were paid and vouchers honoured during the administration.

Pickett has since restructured his business, closed Matilda and exited his venues within the Continental Hotel complex in Sorrento. The liquidators confirmed in their update that they would seek to examine Pickett and others over the fund's dealings and to see what other recoveries they might still be able to make.