Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, was captured in Sinaloa by Mexican forces in coordination with US agencies. The operation killed four soldiers and seven cartel suspects and triggered violent clashes in Guasave.

A Mexican drug kingpin who was one of the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the north-western state of Sinaloa, the Mexican government said on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

Mexico Captures Top Drug Kingpin

The operation unleashed chaos as cartel henchmen and military forces clashed. The arrest on Friday night of drug trafficker Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, was a major victory in Mexico's campaign against its largest criminal organisations. Meza Flores was among the most powerful traffickers in Sinaloa, where a war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has killed thousands and plunged the state into relentless violence.

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No civilians were harmed during the confrontation, Mexican authorities said, although four Mexican soldiers and seven people suspected of being cartel members were killed. Mexico's Defence Ministry said in a statement that the operation to capture Meza Flores had been carried out in co-ordination with US agencies. The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement that the operation underscores the critical importance of intelligence sharing in targeting dangerous cartel leaders.

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It commended the Mexican authorities who conducted the operation, calling the capture a significant blow to the cartel. The US ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, said on social media that the exchange of strategic intelligence between the United States and Mexico contributed to make this operation possible. Homeland Security Investigations called the operation a MAJOR blow to one of Mexico's most powerful cartel networks.

Two more cartel operatives were arrested along with Meza Flores: his cousin, who served as his second-in-command, as well as his brother-in-law, who was his financial operator, the Mexican military said in a statement Saturday. The three men were transferred to Mexico City. Speaking at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump said that he told Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at this week's APEC summit in China that cartels were running her country. Sheinbaum has publicly rejected that characterisation.

Meza Flores was the leader of the Beltrán Leyva drug trafficking organisation, originally part of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, before starting his own group, known as the Meza-Flores criminal organisation, in Sinaloa. American authorities describe the group as a heavily armed and violent organisation that controls drug production and distribution in parts of Mexico. They accuse it of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

Meza Flores shares a similar nickname but is not related to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the imprisoned Mexican drug kingpin known as El Chapo, who helped run the Sinaloa Cartel before his arrest in 2014. The two men became rivals in Mexico's drug trade and fought a bloody turf war in the late 2000s. Meza Flores has never been as prominent as his namesake.

Guasave Plunged Into Chaos

But even though he operated mostly below the radar, he has a reputation as a major and violent player in the Mexican drug trade. He was the dominant crime boss in northern Sinaloa, according to Adrián López, publisher of a leading newspaper in the state capital that has closely covered the cartel wars for decades.

The operation to capture Meza Flores threw the city of Guasave into turmoil on Friday night (Mexican time) as federal forces were attacked, according to a post on X by the state's public security agency. It urged residents to shelter in place and avoid a major highway connecting the northern and southern parts of the state. Trucks burned across major roads and gunfire rang out in several neighbourhoods, local news outlets reported.

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Footage shared by Mexican TV networks showed helicopters flying overhead, one appearing to fire toward the ground. A professional baseball game was suspended as gunfire rang out. Videos posted on social media showed fans streaming into the stadium's corridors for shelter and players running off the field. In another recording shared by a Mexican TV network, a reporter covering the clashes ducked between two cars as shooting broke out.

As the firefight ensued, some people took refuge in supermarkets, businesses, cinemas and churches. By Saturday morning, the aftermath of the violence was evident across Guasave. Incinerated cars lined roads; military troops guarded the nearby Los Mochis international airport, where several flights were cancelled; and convenience stores and gas stations stood charred.

US Charges and Rewards

Federal prosecutors in Washington, who filed indictments against Meza Flores in 2012 and 2019, updated the charges only two months ago, suggesting that US authorities were continuing their pursuit of him. At that time, the prosecutors asked a judge overseeing the case to cancel an arrest warrant issued in Meza Flores' name in 2019 because authorities planned to seek his arrest on the updated third indictment.

That indictment built on the ones before it but added a few new counts, including terrorism charges accusing Meza Flores of acting in support of the Sinaloa Cartel. One month after Trump returned to the White House, the State Department designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation. The agency had offered a reward of up to $US5 million ($7.5 million) for information leading to Meza Flores' arrest or conviction.

The new indictment also accused Meza Flores of abducting a member of the Mexican national guard in Oaxaca in October 2022 and killing him. It charged him further with smuggling about 6000 kilograms of methamphetamine across the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, in February 2024. Meza Flores' group, previously a bitter rival of the Sinaloa Cartel, recently allied with a faction of the cartel called Los Mayos, according to López. Los Mayos has been fighting another faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.