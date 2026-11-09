NSW One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds faces racism claims over replacement theory speech

Stuart Bonds, who heads One Nation's NSW upper house ticket, said Australians are being demographically replaced. Premier Chris Minns and the Australian Human Rights Commission condemned the remarks as racist.

The man who heads One Nation's upper house ticket in New South Wales is facing sharp criticism after telling an anti-immigration rally in Sydney that Australians face demographic replacement unless mass migration is curtailed.

Stuart Bonds will be the first candidate on the rightwing party's NSW upper house ticket and on current polling is likely to be elected in March's state election. He made the remarks at the rally in Sydney's CBD on Sunday. Several hundred people attended the rally amid a sea of Australian flags.

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At least one neo-Nazi, Joel Davis, was spotted among them, along with rightwing figures including the national director of the Family First party, Lyle Shelton, who was previously head of the Australian Christian Lobby. Bonds told attendees after referring to abortion rates in Europe, the United States and Australia that they were being demographically replaced inside their own nation.

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Bonds said that if Australians did not support Australian mothers having Australian children, they would pay for other cultures' children to be brought up in their lands. He warned that unless it was stopped it would be impossible to reverse. He told the crowd that a country was a shared culture, a shared border, a shared flag, a shared language and a dominant religion.

After 240 years, he said, Australians are told they are still on stolen land and are meant to apologise for being there. He added that in the same vein people are expected to believe that an immigrant arriving yesterday is as Australian as anyone else. He said he did not accept that people like the Bondi shooters are as Australian as others.

During the speech he also covered abortion rates, white South Africans on stolen land and the Bondi Beach shooters, to cheers from the crowd. Bonds told the rally that the socialist plan was to destroy and bring down and tear down the fabric of civilisation, pointing to European countries on fire. He said Australia was going down a path of becoming a special economic zone within Asia and that it needed to re-establish itself as a proud Australian nation.

NSW Premier Condemns Racist Comments

He also joked about a man named Sanjay who had crashed into the protest organisers' truck before the event. NSW Premier Chris Minns on Monday described Bonds' comments as frankly outrageous and racist. He said the replacement theory being espoused by Bonds was just a conspiracy theory that has been imported from the US here to Australia. Minns said the remarks were horrific.

It makes me think, well, this bloke's heading the ticket for One Nation, he said. If they win the election, what ministry is he going to have? Trade, education, Treasury? Minns repeated his view that Mike Newman, One Nation's leader in the state, will either be the premier or the opposition leader, calling the party a growing threat to NSW Labor in the March 2027 state election.

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He later said Australians should ask whether the Coalition would distance itself from those horrific perspectives. Comment was sought from the Coalition's spokesperson on multiculturalism, Mark Coure, and from One Nation's NSW headquarters. The race discrimination commissioner, Giridharan Sivaraman, said comments that some Australians were superior to others sowed division and hate. He said the idea that migrants can never truly be Australian ignores both our history and our shared future.

Race Commissioner Warns Against Hate

Australia has always been shaped by successive generations of people who came here from around the world and helped build the nation we know today, he said. It has the longest continuous culture in the world. Sivaraman said throughout history periods of uncertainty have often seen minority communities cast as scapegoats. Today migrants are too frequently portrayed as the cause of Australia's challenges, he said.

Reducing complex problems to a simple narrative that migrants are to blame is not only inaccurate, it risks fuelling division, exclusion and racism. Migrants are not separate from the Australian story, he said. They are central to it. Federal Assistant Multicultural Affairs Minister Julian Hill said it was sadly not surprising that a lead One Nation candidate is openly pushing racist, white supremacist conspiracy theories.

The great replacement theory is a widely discredited far-right nationalist conspiracy with antisemitic roots, he said. It is also mathematically nonsensical, he said. Australians can draw their own conclusions as to why One Nation constantly gets embroiled in issues of race and culture and want to import that kind of chaos and division into our beautiful country. The federal minister for multicultural affairs, Anne Aly, said Australians with migrant backgrounds were not replacing Australians.

Great Replacement Theory Explained

They simply are Australians, she said. Questioning someone's right to belong because of their race or ancestry is not a debate about immigration, she said. It is divisive, dangerous and goes against everything we stand for as Australians. The great replacement theory, which began in the late 1800s, posits that European and Western populations are being deliberately and systematically replaced by non-Western populations.