One Nation official linked to strip club with bikie promoter facing scrutiny

A senior One Nation official managed a Melbourne strip club for eight years whose key promoter was previously accused by police of links to the Comanchero bikie gang and money laundering. The party is also facing questions about a volunteer with drug charges and a vetting chief who inflated his resume and engaged in toxic conduct.

A senior One Nation official spent eight years managing a Melbourne strip club whose key promoter had once been accused by police of involvement in serious criminal activity and of having deep links to the Comanchero bikie gang.

The revelations about Bianca Colecchia, a longtime Dreams strip club manager turned One Nation federal election candidate and Victorian state secretary, have emerged as the latest case involving a key party figure facing questions about their past and whether it aligns with the populist party's stated policies. A senior volunteer who worked on One Nation's Farrer federal byelection and its campaign for the Victorian state seat of Nepean is facing drug charges.

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Kelvin Morton Inflates Past And Misconduct

The volunteer arrived at the party as a member with a series of previous criminal offences to his name. Meanwhile, the man recruited by One Nation to overhaul its vetting of candidates and staff has inflated his own past achievements and engaged in toxic workplace conduct towards others in the party. One Nation general manager Kelvin Morton describes himself in an online resume as a former army officer with weapons training and special communications training.

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This masthead has confirmed Morton never completed his army officer training and served only as a part-time reservist while studying. He has also been caught drastically overstating his role in a US election campaign in 2008.

Leaked messages reveal that despite Morton's public claim to be professionalising One Nation in his role of general manager, he secretly proposed to run a counter-intelligence operation to humiliate a fellow One Nation staffer by feeding him false information about a $15 million donation from James Packer in the hope he would leak it to journalists. In other messages Morton sent to One Nation staff, he described a party employee as a fat, ginger man-baby and the most full of shit f---stick known to man!

Colecchia Strip Club Management Under Scrutiny

Or women, and I'll even throw animal in there! Morton is also under scrutiny over his handling of concerns raised inside One Nation about Colecchia's ties to the Dreams strip club. For eight years, Colecchia helped manage the Melbourne CBD venue alongside her partner and longtime club owner Salvatore Aparo.

Over this same period, Dreams' chief promoter and liquor supplier was Mike Skinny Jones, a man that court records reveal was previously accused by police of being a bikie gang money cleaner. Jones, a long-standing business associate of Comanchero bikie gang boss Mick Murray, has been Dreams' promoter as well as its hirer of female dancers and supplier of wholesale alcohol for almost two decades.

Jones was working as Dreams' promoter in 2018, when police first accused Jones of laundering funds through his legitimate business of promotions and liquor wholesaling for Murray, who is now serving a lengthy jail sentence. In 2020, an affidavit from a Victoria Police detective was aired in court and accused Jones of involvement in a laundering scheme used other legitimate businesses knowingly involved or unknowingly involved to create multiple streams of money coming into Jones' multiple bank accounts in order to conceal illicit transactions orchestrated on behalf of Murray.

Police Probe Mike Skinny Jones Money Laundering

Police withdrew the money laundering prosecution against Jones that same year, instead using civil proceeds of crime powers against him. A 2020 affidavit lodged in the proceeds of crime case by a police detective accuses Jones of involvement in serious crime. Jones was also hauled into court by the AFP in 2024 to answer questions under compulsion about his business dealings with Murray, which include Jones running the bikie boss's gyms and brothels as far back as 2010.

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Court records show that in 2023, Jones settled the proceeds of crime case with Victorian prosecutors by paying a confidential sum of money into state coffers. In a statement to this masthead, Jones said police had ultimately withdrawn money laundering charges against him and his proceeds of crime matter was settled on purely commercial grounds without admissions. Jones has also never been convicted of any crime. My relationships with Dreams, Aparo and Colecchia are commercial, confidential and completely legal.

Any suggestion to the contrary would be wrong, he said. In his work as promoter of Dreams, Jones has repeatedly published photos of Colecchia posing with dancers, along with his phone number and promotional deals. For a decade, dropping Mike Jones' name at Dreams' entrance allowed patrons to get half-price entry, and he has also managed poker nights and special events at the venue.

There is no suggestion Colecchia or Aparo had any involvement in the previous underworld allegations against Jones. But Jones retained his role as Dreams' promoter and supplier for the eight years he had been pursued by the police anti-bikie taskforce and the police criminal proceeds squad. Jones isn't the only underworld link to Dreams while it was being managed by Colecchia under the ownership of her partner.

Dreams Club Linked To Bikie Gang Payments

In October 2019, Dreams' VIP host was a bikie gang affiliate charged with cocaine trafficking, while a club insider also claimed to this masthead that Dreams made monthly payments to the Comancheros between 2016 and 2020 for security. The Dreams VIP host was introduced to a police undercover operative by a Dreams stripper. When he was sentenced, the VIP host blamed his descent into drug use and dealing on the culture of drug use at Dreams.

The trouble commences for him in so far as firstly with his use of illicit substances, particularly cocaine, commences when he starts being employed at that type of venue, the host's lawyer Theo Magazis told the court in 2021, according to a report in News Ltd. Cocaine use was encouraged through the workers, through patrons as part of the promotion of that particular lifestyle.