Top Tennis Players Organize Protest Against Grand Slams Over Tournament Revenues, Call For Boycott

Jessica Pegula, the 2024 US Open runner-up, has been organizing the top tennis players in their protest against the grand slams, stating that the share of prize money is not equal to other sports where it is 50%. She also initiated a panel to suggest changes to tennis rules and organization.

Talk of a boycott from top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner has grabbed attention. Behind the scenes, it's been Jessica Pegula , the 2024 US Open runner-up, organizing the top tennis players in their protest with the grand slams over the share of tournament revenues devoted to prize money .

It comes naturally to Pegula, who grew up in a household of sports managers. In the past year, she was named to lead a new 13-person panel to suggest changes to the women's tennis calendar, rankings points rules, and the requirements about competing in certain events. She's been reaching out to players on both the men's and women's sides.

Sabalenka and Sinner were very outspoken about the need for a boycott and a bigger slice of tournament revenue, while there's a lack of respect. Tennis players in the NFL and NHL take home about 50% of the revenues but at most tennis events, it isn't even half that. According to a players' protest statement, the share of prize money from grand slams has been decreasing from 15.5% in 2024.

Roland Garros organizers increased overall prize money with a 10% increase. Players felt that the increase in prize money didn't reflect the underlying figures. The players' main concern was the lack of respect. Jessica Pegula believes the sport needs some changes.

Tennis is an individual sport with players not on a salary, which makes it hard for them to come together. In comparison, hockey and football players can afford not to play. There are seven organizing bodies, making the sport super fragmented. The players are hoping for a unified effort to get the attention of the slams.

Before the next French Open, she will focus on her game at the Italian Open where she won a quarterfinal match on Monday August 21, and will play against Iga Swiatek in Rome. She will miss the play-offs for the Sabres due to the time difference between the US and Europe





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Jessica Pegula Grand Slams Prize Money Tournament Revenues Boycott Leadership Role Reaching Out Italian Open Iga Swiatek French Open

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