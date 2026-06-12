Toronto Officer's Death Explored as Potential Link to Global Terror Network

Police investigate if Constable Marc Pinizzotto's killing during a consulate-related search is tied to a global terror network and a local 'shooters for hire' ring amid rising violence in Toronto.

Toronto police are investigating whether the death of Constable Marc Pinizzotto , who was killed while executing search warrants, is linked to a broader series of global terror attacks.

The search warrants were connected to a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto in March, an incident where no one was injured and the suspects fled in a white vehicle. According to a police source, investigators are probing whether the shooters belong to a city-wide network of "shooters for hire" that has also targeted buildings owned by a large waste management company and private residences.

This network is part of a recent surge in violent attacks on tow truck companies and other properties in Toronto and surrounding areas. The source further noted that authorities are examining a possible connection to a global terror network seeking retribution for US attacks on Iran. In a related criminal complaint, the FBI alleged that a suspect, al-Saadi, indicated "our people" were involved in the consulate shooting.

The RCMP, Canada's federal police, did not comment on the potential link but was present during the search of an apartment complex in Toronto. US prosecutors claim al-Saadi leads a group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, which allegedly collaborates with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to target US and Israeli interests.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett has been charged with first-degree murder in Pinizzotto's death, and police are seeking 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, describing him as likely armed. The Ontario Special Investigations Unit, which investigates incidents involving serious injury or death caused by police, is reviewing the shooting. Its spokesperson, Monica Hudon, reported that four other individuals were present in the apartment unit when an exchange of gunfire occurred.

Constable Pinizzotto, a 43-year-old father of two and avid hockey player and youth coach, was remembered for his 18-year career in law enforcement and community service. Oakville Mayor Rob Burton praised his dedication to public safety. Tributes also poured in from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who called the incident-along with another officer's death earlier in the week-a reminder of the risks police face





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Toronto Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto US Consulate Shooting Global Terror Network Shooters For Hire Harakat Ashab Al-Yamin Al-Islamia Iran RCMP FBI Nicholas Bennett Zara Jabbi Special Investigations Unit

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