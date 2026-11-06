Daine returns with album In Endless Awe & Agony after Warner Music dropped them

Australian pop artist Daine releases In Endless Awe & Agony, a concept album about healing, after being dropped by Warner Music and surviving a suicide attempt.

Australian pop artist Daine is breaking through with the album In Endless Awe & Agony, a concept album about recovery that arrives after years of label turmoil, debt and a suicide attempt.

Daine Life With Parents

Their track Famesick is suddenly hitting as they adjust to a life still spent living with their mum and dad. I'm still living with my mum and dad, I still don't know what's going on, but it seems to all be happening at once, and I don't think you can ever prepare for that, Daine says.

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I had been preparing for, like, seven years but I kind of gave up, and now that I gave up, it's finally happening, and I'm like, Oh! Okay! The wind is blowing a springtime tornado when we meet at a coffee shop in Potts Point in late September. Daine, bundled in a fur coat and high leather boots, has flown up from Melbourne, ever hustling amid the album's press cycle.

After our interview, she'll hurry off to another at Spotify HQ. In the middle of our impromptu photo shoot at the cafe, I watch a French woman, a young tourist enamoured with this odd scene of Australian celebrity, strike up a conversation with Daine. The pair chat excitedly and exchange contact details. Daine's magnetism, today their eyes are an insane shade of yellow, is palpable.

This always happens, their bandmate Anna Cusack tells me as we watch on. There's an inevitability to Daine's current breakout moment, but it's been a circuitous route. The first time I interviewed Daine about five years ago, they told me with a brashness uncommon in local artists that they'd be a pop star.

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Daine Major Label Deal

At the time they were signed to Warner Music, given a deal at 16 off the strength of early SoundCloud tracks, and touted as hyperpop's great hope in Australia. Charli XCX was a mentor, and they were regularly flight-hopping to LA to work with Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, the genre's most revered weirdo in the States.

Barely two years later, still signed to Warner Music but working a bar job to make ends meet, Daine offered a more sobering look at the reality of major label life, of the endless pressure and grind they felt to justify their spot on Warner Music's roster. Then in 2024, Daine revealed in an Instagram post that Warner Music had dropped them. After years of hustle, they had no record label, no management and were thousands of dollars in debt.

I was 16, got found by a major, and I think as a developing artist that can be counterintuitive because you just get lost in that system, says Daine. It was a necessary process I needed to go through, says Daine now, with the easy acceptance of someone who's made it through to the other side. I didn't know anything back then. Major labels in Australia are understaffed; they don't have the money to support and develop an artist.

I know how that world works now, and I think in the early days of a career, it's better to do it independent. A major label, they don't care about their losses, really, because they account for that every year. They know they're gonna lose a shit-tonne of money on a shit-tonne of people. In their post announcing that Warner Music had dropped them, Daine included a celebratory dance, a sort of sardonic I'm finally free!

Daine Major Label Drop Freedom

Is that what they really felt or was that projection? I mean, I was excited to see what was next. But it led into a dark period of my life because I wasn't sure what I wanted, and I wasn't entirely certain of my creative identity yet. But I needed that freedom to do some soul-searching.

A sentence in the album's notes outlines the turmoil that ensued. The journey toward In Endless Awe & Agony emerged from one of the most difficult periods of their life, marked by the loss of their grandmother, the end of their longest relationship to date, and time spent in a psychiatric ward, it reads. That's a lot, I say. It was, Daine deadpans.

I was in a place of financial hardship. My career was not doing well. I had bad people around me. Just a lot of bad things happened at that time.

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I thought nothing would ever change, that it would never get better, that there was nothing for me to do in this life. I was remarkably detached from everything. I was just like, Oh, it's okay if this is over now. I was very casual about my suicide attempt.

I ate a bunch of pasta, I sat on the couch, and then I OD'd. I woke up having a seizure in hospital. A mighty wind almost knocks us off our stools as Daine retells this story; it feels almost metaphysical amid the moment's intensity. I don't know.

It was just hard, Daine says. I just think we should extend a lot of grace to artists, especially in such a career that can be so relentless. Life can just go belly up. It took Daine about a year to get back on their feet.

Daine Recovery Collaborators EP

In the midst of recovery, they leaned on their established collaborators, local electronic producers and close friends Ninajirachi, Lonelyspeck, Darcy Baylis and Lucy Blomkamp. They rented a beach house where they worked through Daine's first post-Warner EP, last year's excellent I Want the Light to Swallow Me Whole. The EP's churning centrepiece Fell Out of Heaven, at once gothically dark and angelic, dove headfirst into Daine's torment.

I think the art that's come from that point onwards has just been very real and just what I'm feeling, says Daine. There's no pressure on me now to be like, Oh, I need to be big, I need to prove myself. Desperation is a stinky cologne. I think the new work is resonating with people because they can smell that it's not desperate.

Daine has described In Endless Awe & Agony as a concept album based on the Jungian individuation arc, the psychological integration of the conscious and unconscious self. It is, in essence, the sound of someone healing. Daine was initially unconvinced by the album's earliest demos. They'd get home from the studio crying, throw things against the wall, convinced they couldn't write music any more.

They kept the work private for ages, before showing their ex-boyfriend, musician Curtis Everett Pawley, who executive-produced the album. I watched his face drop when I showed him these awkward demos where I'm speaking really candidly about my life in a really corny way. He had a visceral reaction, like, This is the best thing you've ever made. I was like, What?

It's terrible! But that was coming from a place of insecurity and self-hate. I wasn't ready to acknowledge it yet.