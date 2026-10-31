Tottenham defeat Crystal Palace as Sage's job under threat after Mateta red card

Tottenham Hotspur secured a crucial three-point victory against Crystal Palace, extending their winning streak to three games for the first time in over a year. The match was dramatically altered when Jean-Philippe Mateta received an early red card, leaving Crystal Palace to fight with ten men. Goals from Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke sealed the win for Spurs, while Crystal Palace manager Adam Sage faced mounting pressure regarding his future amid the team's third consecutive defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a vital three points in their Premier League campaign by defeating Crystal Palace, a victory that significantly boosts their standings while placing intense scrutiny on the Crystal Palace managerial situation.

The match was defined early on by a controversial and costly incident involving Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was shown a red card in the thirteenth minute. The incident occurred when Mateta attempted to challenge Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven for a backpass from goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

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Although the initial decision was a yellow card, the video assistant referee reviewed the slow-motion replays and deemed the challenge reckless as Mateta's studs made contact with the back of van de Ven's heel, leading to an inevitable dismissal. This early numerical disadvantage plunged Crystal Palace into a defensive crisis that they were never able to fully recover from, ultimately resulting in their third consecutive league defeat.

Adam Sage Job Under Pressure

The result leaves their manager, Adam Sage, with his job hanging by a thread, as expectations were high that he would face dismissal following a loss in this critical fixture. For Tottenham, the win marked a significant turning point in their season. It was their third consecutive victory for the first time in nearly two years, a span of 616 days that has seen the club cycle through three different managers.

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This streak of success has lifted them into the top half of the table, providing a much-needed boost to the morale of the squad and the coaching staff. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, an Italian tactician, expressed his satisfaction with the performance, highlighting the team's improved cohesion and control in midfield. He specifically praised the influence of Sandro Tonali, the club's recent high-profile signing, noting that the team was playing with more players due to superior tactical organization.

The goals for Tottenham came from Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke. Gray headed in a corner from Mohammed Kudus shortly after Palace's reduction in numbers, capitalizing on a lack of marking at the back post. Van Hecke later secured the decisive second goal with a clever finish after a rebound, ensuring the team maintained its momentum and silenced some of the skepticism surrounding their recent form.

De Zerbi Praises Team Performance

Despite the loss, Crystal Palace manager Adam Sage refused to accept defeat quietly, displaying a defiant attitude in the post-match comments. He emphasized his commitment to the club, stating that he would give his absolute best regardless of how much time he had left, whether it was one hour or ten years. He acknowledged responsibility for the current situation and vowed to find a solution, although the final decision on his future rests with club owner Steve Parish.

With a home match against Liverpool approaching before the international break, the pressure on Sage will only intensify. Meanwhile, Tottenham's supporters enjoyed a rare sense of optimism at home, where the team has struggled to win only twice all season. The victory not only alleviates some of the pressure on De Zerbi but also demonstrates that the team can capitalize on opponents' mistakes.

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Contrast Between Two Camps

However, the club remains aware that consistency is key, and they must continue to perform at this high level to secure their position in the upper echelons of the league table. The contrast between the joy of the Spurs players and the despair of the Palace camp was stark, highlighting the fragile nature of football management and the immediate consequences of on-field errors.