Tough Guy Book Club Challenges Masculinity Stereotypes in Reading Culture

Shay Leighton founded the Tough Guy Book Club to help 10,000 men overcome stigma and connect through literature, reshaping perceptions of masculinity and literacy.

Shay Leighton established the Tough Guy Book Club in 2012 as a not-for-profit charity designed to encourage men to read, discuss literature, and build genuine social connection s. The organization has grown from a small local gathering in Australia to a global movement with 10,000 members across 10 countries, effectively dismantling traditional barriers between masculinity and literacy.

Origins in Australian Pub Culture

Leighton launched the initiative with his friend Tom Scott after both men experienced significant personal hardships, including business closures and relationship breakdowns. Their first meeting took place in the beer garden of a Collingwood pub, where they discussed Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea. A stranger with a neck tattoo approached them and immediately asked to join, proving that men in non-traditional literary spaces were eager for community.

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The founders placed flyers in tattoo parlours, men's barbershops, and boxing gyms to reach men who felt alienated by standard literary events. This strategy proved successful, with the club now operating 159 chapters in Australia and 42 overseas. Each chapter meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 7pm, maintaining a strictly offline, in-person format to foster face-to-face interaction.

Redefining Masculinity and Reading Habits

The organization explicitly rejects the notion that reading is a feminine activity, a stereotype that former rugby league player Luke Bateman identified as a major obstacle. Bateman, who became a BookTok sensation after sharing his journey from gambling addiction to literary passion, noted that young boys must see male role models engaging with books to overcome shame. He emphasized that the club's purpose extends beyond literacy to include increasing social circles and conversation.

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Leighton argues that the name itself serves as a deliberate provocation to challenge cultural norms. He observed that combining the words toughness and reading often elicits laughter, indicating a deep-seated cultural separation between these concepts. The club aims to normalize male participation in literary discussions without relying on digital platforms, ensuring that members engage with each other in their local neighborhoods.

The Role of Media and Social Influence

Luke Bateman's viral TikTok post, recorded from a tractor on his family farm, highlights how incongruity can effectively recruit new readers. His story demonstrates that men who previously concealed their love for books due to fear of ridicule can find joy and anonymity through online platforms. Bateman uses his visibility to advocate for young boys, stating that they need to see heroes and role models share a love of literature to feel safe exploring their own interests.

Research cited by Bateman indicates that gender bias in reading choices emerges when boys select books for others rather than for themselves. Studies show that when boys choose for peers, female main characters are frequently removed from consideration, suggesting that peer pressure and masculine performance influence literacy engagement. This dynamic reinforces the need for visible male advocates in the literary space.

Future Goals and Community Impact

The club continues to push back against the stigma that reading is incompatible with traditional masculinity by creating safe, inclusive spaces for men. Leighton stresses that the responsibility for improving literacy rates cannot rest solely on children, as societal attitudes significantly impact their willingness to engage with books. By maintaining a focus on analog interaction and community building, the organization seeks to create lasting cultural shifts in how men perceive and participate in literary culture.