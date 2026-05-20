Tour cancellations: Customers demand refunds and answers from travel company AVG Travels

Melbourne-based travel company AVG Travels has cancelled tours or placed them 'under review' just days before departure, frustrating customers and leaving them stranded. Anthony Sheely was in Hong Kong when he learned his China land tour was cancelled. Georgetown resident Anne Miller was supposed to celebrate her 70th birthday on a tour in South America but had to cancel due to safety concerns. Frustrated customers, including Sheely and Miller, have been seeking answers and refunds from the company. AVG Travels recently removed itself from an accreditation scheme after failing to meet financial and ethical standards.

Anthony Sheely was in Hong Kong when he was told his land tour with AVG Travels was cancelled. The destinations affected included tours to China , Sri Lanka and South America .

Canberra resident Anthony Sheely had arrived in Hong Kong this week, to find his China land tour was no longer going ahead. Similarly, Geelong resident Anne Miller was supposed to celebrate her 70th birthday in South America and the Galapagos Islands this month. The solo traveller paid AVG Travels $17,000 for a small group tour for a 30-day adventure, taking in Machu Picchu, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. She was supposed to depart on May 9.

Frustrated customers of AVG Travels have been showing up to the company's St Kilda office, demanding answers and refunds. Industry-wide operational pressures had necessitated some itinerary adjustments





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AVG Travels Cancellations Customers Refunds Operational Pressures St Kilda Office Tour Cancellations Australia China Hong Kong Sri Lanka South America

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘No-limits’ motherhood: Are celebs offering a way forward or setting an impossible standard?Actor Sienna Miller, who has had her third child at the age of 44, is apparently unbound by biology, age, exhaustion or the expectation birth should involve a period of retreat.

Read more »

‘No-limits’ motherhood: Are celebs offering a way forward or setting an impossible standard?Actor Sienna Miller, who has had her third child at the age of 44, is apparently unbound by biology, age, exhaustion or the expectation birth should involve a period of retreat.

Read more »

‘No-limits’ motherhood: Are celebs offering a way forward or setting an impossible standard?Actor Sienna Miller, who has had her third child at the age of 44, is apparently unbound by biology, age, exhaustion or the expectation birth should involve a period of retreat.

Read more »

Jack Miller's MotoGP Career Revived: Yamaha Signs Martin and OguraJack Miller's MotoGP career looked bleak for the last few years, but he has fought back and is still a Yamaha rider. He is a part of a notable lineup that includes Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, both of Aprilia.

Read more »