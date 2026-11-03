Indian tourist killed in Everest helicopter collision; New Zealander injured

An Indian national died and a New Zealander was injured when two helicopters collided at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal's Everest region. The crash highlights ongoing safety concerns in the area known for challenging terrain and frequent aviation incidents.

An India n national has been killed and a New Zealander injured after two helicopters collided while attempting to land near the South Base Camp of Mount Everest on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at the Pheriche helipad in the Solukhumbu district at approximately 8 am local time. The 47-year-old tourist from India died at the scene of the crash. The New Zealander, also a tourist, sustained injuries and was airlifted to Kathmandu for further medical treatment. A Nepali pilot on board also suffered injuries but was treated locally at the site.

Also read Victorian Opposition Pledges $200 Million for 335 New CFA Trucks

Two Private Helicopter Firms Involved

The collision involved aircraft operated by two private firms, Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air. A spokesperson for Fishtail Air stated that their helicopter was carrying passengers who had been rescued from the Everest region.

Advertisement

In contrast, an official from Dynasty Air confirmed that their aircraft was carrying only cargo at the time of the incident. Both the Indian and New Zealander passengers were tourists on board the Fishtail Air helicopter. The aircraft were ferrying trekkers during one of the busiest seasons for hiking to the base camp. Heavy snow had previously covered the route before the weather improved on Sunday, allowing thousands of trekkers to move around the area.

There are no roads on Mount Everest, making helicopters the sole means of transport for bringing down trekkers and guides who become sick, exhausted, or unable to complete the downward journey. The area is remote and inaccessible by conventional road networks. Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks. The country is currently in its autumn season, which is widely considered one of the best times for trekking and hiking, particularly in the Everest region.

Helipad Webcam Captures Collision

The popular Mount Everest base camp trek can last up to two weeks. The journey typically begins at Lukla, which is the only airstrip in the area, and ascends to the camp situated at an altitude of 5,300 meters. The crash site at Pheriche village sits at 4,200 meters above sea level. A webcam at the helipad captured the moment the two helicopters collided, providing visual evidence of the accident.

Nepal has experienced dozens of aviation accidents in recent years. These incidents are largely attributed to the region's challenging terrain and persistent poor aviation safety standards. The crash adds to the growing concern regarding flight safety in one of the world's most dangerous flying environments.