Townsville Council to Inspect and Remediate Cavities at Kaluna Creek After Fatal Drownings

Following the tragic drownings of two individuals at Kaluna Creek, Townsville City Council will inspect and fill cavities beneath a causeway. The work is scheduled after water levels drop, aiming for completion before the 2026 wet season. Warning signs have been installed, and the incident is under coronial investigation.

Townsville City Council crews will inspect and remediate cavities beneath a causeway in a creek system where two people drowned. A 58-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man drowned at Kaluna Creek north of Townsville in January, days after near drownings were reported to local government.

Inspections and remediations will be conducted once water levels drop ahead of the 2026 wet season start. On any hot north Queensland day after good rain, those who knew the open secret of Kaluna Creek would head down to cool off in the water and fire up a barbecue. But four-wheel drives and happy families are no longer a common sight at the creek, which is instead marked by no swimming signs and heartfelt tributes.

The tragedy is still hard to contemplate for Steven Upton, who watched his two grandsons and son-in-law struggle in the same spot just days before the drownings.

"That same afternoon, there were another two or three children that went under. Mr Upton's family members were assessed by paramedics and he spoke with the Townsville City Council about installing warning signs. Their deaths are part of an ongoing investigation by Far North Queensland's coroner. Warning signs have been permanently fixed at Kaluna Creek and the Townsville City Council is working towards "backfilling cavities beneath the causeway".

It means the danger will likely remain until later this year.

"Following the tragic incident, council has been monitoring water levels to ensure conditions are safe for a physical inspection," a spokesperson said. "Current forecasts indicate investigations may occur mid-year, with any required remediation works to be completed ahead of the 2026 wet season. For Mr Upton, who fears swimmers may ignore the signs, the remediation works cannot come soon enough.

"The wet season probably slowed it down, but I thought would have been there as soon as the water came down,





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Kaluna Creek Townsville City Council Drowning Cavity Remediation Warning Signs Coronial Investigation Wet Season Water Safety

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