Townsville Family Finds Strength and Connection in Skateboarding Community

A Townsville family, led by a father who rediscovered his passion for skateboarding, is fostering a strong bond and finding a sense of community through weekly skateboarding meetups with Sk8 M8s. The young daughters are learning life skills, and the community is growing stronger.

In the heart of Townsville , a family has discovered a unique way to connect and bond: skateboarding. Jay MacAskill, a long-time skater who rediscovered his passion after a hiatus, now shares the thrill of the sport with his daughters, Skylah and Ava. Skylah, at four years old, often dons a dinosaur onesie or a tutu as she hits the skate park, while Ava, after initially riding a scooter, has embraced skateboarding.

This family's journey highlights the growing community surrounding skateboarding in Townsville, spearheaded by groups like Sk8 M8s.\Sk8 M8s, founded by Leonie Johnson in 2019, provides a safe and supportive environment for skateboarders of all ages and abilities. Recognizing a need to combat negative perceptions and create a welcoming space, Johnson and her co-founders built a community where newcomers could learn and grow, mentored by more experienced skaters. The weekly meetups, held at various skate parks around the city, have become a vibrant hub for families, fostering a sense of belonging and shared experience. Parents are encouraged to participate, creating a positive atmosphere where children can develop their skills and confidence.\The impact of the skateboarding community extends beyond the skate park. Sk8 M8s emphasizes essential life lessons, such as perseverance, respect, and the importance of community. The MacAskill family, along with others, has found a common ground, sharing experiences, and supporting each other's progress. For the young skaters, it's about overcoming fears, trying new tricks, and enjoying the camaraderie. Their enthusiasm is palpable, with Ava quickly progressing from scooter to skateboard, inspired by the sport's heroes such as Sky Brown and Chloe Covell. Jay, witnessing his daughters' growth and newfound confidence, underscores the power of skateboarding to push boundaries and build self-esteem. The skate park is not just a place to learn tricks; it's a space where the community comes together, where kids can support each other, and where values of perseverance, respect, and community are learned





