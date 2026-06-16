Townsville Mother's Car Stolen with Baby Inside Leads to Overnight Manhunt and Ten Arrests

A mother in Townsville experienced a nightmare when thieves stole her car with her two-month-old baby inside. After a dramatic confrontation, the baby was abandoned on a kerb unharmed. An overnight police operation using helicopters recovered seven stolen vehicles and led to the arrest of ten individuals, eight of them teenagers.

A mother's terrifying ordeal unfolded in Townsville when alleged thieves stole her car with her two-month-old baby inside. The incident began around 1:45 pm on Monday as Sarah was cleaning her Isuzu MU-X in the driveway of her Sunderland Street home.

Her baby slept peacefully in a car seat. Without warning, two individuals approached, jumped into the vehicle, and sped away, unaware of the infant inside. Sarah immediately called police and frantically chased the car on foot. CCTV footage later revealed a bizarre roadside exchange: the stolen Isuzu pulled over a short distance away, and the suspects placed the baby, still strapped in her car seat, on a kerb before driving off.

Sarah caught up, confronted them, and demanded the return of her phone, which they handed over before fleeing. Neighbors rushed to assist as she retrieved her unharmed child. The emotional trauma for Sarah was profound, leaving her shaken but relieved her baby was safe. An intensive overnight manhunt followed.

Police, using PolAir helicopters, located the stolen Isuzu MU-X around 9:45 pm in a car park on Charters Towers Road. It was parked beside a white Ford Ranger, also stolen from Railway Estate the previous day. The Ford was engulfed in flames when officers arrived; the fire was quickly extinguished. During the operation, authorities recovered seven allegedly stolen vehicles in total.

Five of these were disabled with tyre deflation devices before police moved in to make arrests. Dramatic PolAir vision captured suspects scrambling through suburban backyards, climbing fences, and darting between homes under cover of darkness. Body-worn camera footage recorded moments where suspects were confronted and taken into custody. Ten people, including eight teenagers, were charged with various offenses.

The accused individuals range in age from 14 to 21. They include a 14-year-old Kirwan girl, a 15-year-old Kelso girl, a 16-year-old Wulguru boy, a 16-year-old Kirwan boy, a 16-year-old Railway Estate boy, two 17-year-old boys from Oonoonba and Palm Island, a 17-year-old girl, a 21-year-old Rasmussen woman, and an 18-year-old Deeragun man. Nineteen charges have been laid so far, with further charges expected as forensic examinations continue.

Nine of the ten had bail opposed and remained in custody; only the 14-year-old girl was granted bail. Police emphasized that a relatively small cohort of repeat offenders is responsible for a significant portion of property crime in the district. While the baby escaped physical harm, the investigation remains active to determine if others were involved. Authorities reaffirmed that every victim matters and they will pursue all responsible parties to prevent further community trauma





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Townsville Car Theft Baby Police Operation Teenagers Arrested Stolen Vehicles Manhunt

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