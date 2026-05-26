Toxic Mouse Bait Forces Closure of WA Agricultural College in Morawa

The Western Australian College of Agriculture in Morawa has been closed after highly toxic zinc phosphide mouse bait was spread on campus during a severe mouse plague. Students describe scenes of massive mouse die‑offs and express concerns about completing practical assessments. The Department of Education says a deep clean is underway but has not given a reopening date.

The Western Australia n College of Agriculture in Morawa , located 370 kilometres north of Perth, has been closed since May 20 due to the deployment of highly toxic zinc phosphide mouse bait on campus.

This substance, which is not approved for use in towns, residential areas, or around buildings because of its extreme toxicity, was spread during a prolonged mouse plague affecting the region. A year 12 student described the situation prior to closure as akin to "stepping on marshmallows" because of the carpet of dead mice covering the ground, and she reported finding hundreds of mice in her car, including in the engine bay.

The infestation was so severe that mice overran the school, including kitchen and dining areas, and some classrooms were avoided due to the unbearable smell of decaying rodents. Staff even avoided turning on heaters for fear of cooking rodents in the air‑conditioning system. The Department of Education has stated that the school is closed for a "deep clean" and that precautionary work is continuing before the campus can reopen, but it has not provided a timeline.

Students and families have been left without clear information about when classes will resume, creating uncertainty, especially for year 12 students who need to complete compulsory external tasks and practical units on the college's working farm. While the Department says impacted students can attend Morawa District High School in the interim, the agricultural nature of the college means hands‑on learning in tractors and engineering classrooms cannot be replicated off‑site.

The Department did not respond to questions about when it became aware of the zinc phosphide use or whether cleaning had started. Midwest Director of Education Lisa CridDLE said an update will be given once the precautionary work is completed





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zinc Phosphide Mouse Bait Morawa Agricultural College Toxic Deep Clean Mouse Plague Western Australia Year 12 Students Practical Assessments Department Of Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GPS jammed on RAF jet carrying UK defence secretary close to Russian borderRussia suspected of obstructing signal on flight bringing John Healey home from visit to British troops in Estonia

Read more »

Football Australia reeling as staff review reveals 'toxic, chaotic' cultureFootball Australia employees are asked to use three words to describe the culture at the organisation, and the results are damning.

Read more »

Mercury Contamination Forces Closure of Queensland SchoolStudents at Cunnamulla State School were exposed to mercury after the toxic metal was brought onto the premises, prompting an immediate evacuation, medical screenings and the deployment of fire department scientists. Authorities are assessing the site before deciding when the school can safely reopen.

Read more »

US students on why they booed their pro-AI graduation speakers: ‘They’re not reading the room’Recent college grads are not very fond of commencement speakers hyping up a technology they see as a threat to their career prospects

Read more »