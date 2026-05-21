Toyota Considering Smaller Pickup Based on RAV4 SUV

Toyota's North American boss confirmed that the automaker is considering a smaller pickup to sit below the Tacoma, with dealers expressing interest in a ute based on the RAV4 SUV. Toyota Australia also expressed interest in the idea, stating that it regularly evaluates its local lineup. The RAV4-based pickup would likely be hybrid-only, given the RAV4's hybrid-only sales in the US and Australia. The market for smaller, car-based pickups is strong in the US, with the Ford Maverick seeing an 18 per cent increase in sales in 2025.

Toyota 's North American boss says dealers want a smaller ute based on the popular RAV4 SUV , with Toyota Australia saying it's also open to the idea.

A SUV could be in the works, after comments from the head of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) confirmed the automaker is considering a smaller pickup to sit below the Tacoma. TMNA CEO Ted Ogawa explained the automaker – which finished second to General Motors in new-vehicle sales in the United States in 2025 – was looking at affordability across its range.

The approach could include a ute based on the RAV4, the best-selling SUV in both the US and Australia in 2025, bringing a smaller, cheaper pickup to Toyota showrooms. A local spokesperson told CarExpert: ‘Toyota Australia regularly evaluates its local lineup. If such a product were to become available, we would consider its suitability for our market.

’ Toyota Australia said it had no further news to share on whether such a model would become part of its local lineup should it eventuate. The market for smaller, car-based pickups is strong in the US, where the Ford Maverick – based on the discontinued RAV4-rivalling – saw an 18 per cent increase in sales in 2025.

The RAV4-based pickup would likely be hybrid-only, given the RAV4 is sold exclusively with hybrid power in the US and has been hybrid-only in Australia since 2024. This also aligns with the affordability push given recent record fuel prices in the US, where petrol reached as high as $US8 (A$11.26) per gallon (3.78L), equivalent to A$2.97 per litre.

Mr Ogawa said between 55 and 60 per cent of Toyota's US sales – which totalled 2.5 million vehicles last year – are now hybrid models. Similarly, almost 50 per cent of Toyotas sold in Australia during 2025 were hybrids. The smallest and cheapest ute in Toyota's current US lineup is the Tacoma, priced from $US32,445 (A$45,694) before on-road costs, with the HiLux not sold in North America.

In dual-cab form, the Tacoma measures 5410mm long, 1979mm wide and 1989mm high, with a 3350mm wheelbase – 265mm longer than the current HiLux dual-cab sold in Australia. Toyota sold a total of 274,378 Tacomas in 2025, making it the ninth best-selling vehicle in the US and the brand's third-best-selling model behind the RAV4 and Corolla





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Toyota RAV4 SUV Pickup Smaller Hybrid-Only Fuel Prices US Sales Australia Tacoma RAV4-Rivalling Ford Maverick Hybrid Models Smaller Car-Based Pickups Record Fuel Prices US Australia Toyota Motor North America Toyota Australia Carexpert Ted Ogawa 2025 New-Vehicle Sales US Showrooms Ford US Showrooms Toyota Showrooms Smaller Cheaper Pickup Toyota Australia Toyota Australia Regularly Evaluates Its Local Toyota Australia Said It Had No Further News T Toyota Australia Said It Had No Further News T Toyota Australia Said It Had No Further News T Toyota Australia Said It Had No Further News T Toyota Australia Said It Had No Further News T

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