Toyota Kluger's Electric Future Remains Out of Reach for Australian Market

Toyota Australia confirms the popular Kluger SUV will continue locally, but the recently revealed all-electric model for North America will not be offered Down Under due to a lack of right-hand drive availability.

The iconic Toyota Kluger , a highly regarded SUV nameplate within the Australian automotive landscape, is set to maintain its presence in the local market. Despite the recent unveiling of an all-electric variant in North America, Toyota's Australian division has confirmed that this electrified model will not be making its way Down Under. John Pappas, Toyota Australia's vice president for sales and marketing, articulated the company's strategy in a conversation with CarExpert. He emphasized the Kluger's strong performance in Australia and reiterated the commitment to continuing the nameplate's legacy here.

Regarding the battery electric vehicle (BEV) destined for the US market, Mr. Pappas stated that Toyota Australia continuously evaluates available options for the Australian market. He clarified that the right-hand drive version of this particular BEV is not currently accessible to them. However, he left the door open for future consideration, asserting that if it were to become available, it would be thoroughly assessed for its suitability in the Australian market as a BEV.

In February, Toyota USA introduced the all-new 2027 Highlander, a three-row all-electric SUV designed to compete with vehicles such as the Kia EV9. This electric model is slated to replace the current petrol and hybrid Highlander, known as the Kluger in Australia, in North America later this year. For consumers in North America seeking a three-row SUV experience without opting for an electric vehicle, the larger Grand Highlander remains an option, though it is not offered in Australia. The 2027 Toyota Highlander EV also serves as the foundational platform for the new Subaru Getaway, a subtly restyled iteration of the Highlander EV that will, at least initially, be exclusive to the North American market.

The timing of this new Toyota EV's debut is noteworthy, particularly as Toyota has recently commenced sales of the US-built Highlander Hybrid in Japan. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster trade relations between Japan and the United States, which also includes the marketing of the Tundra in Japan. The American-assembled petrol and hybrid family SUV is exported from the US to various global markets, including Australia and South Korea. Following the revelation of the new Highlander EV, Toyota Australia communicated to CarExpert that it has no immediate plans to discontinue the Kluger Hybrid. This suggests a potential for a significant update to the Kluger model for markets outside of North America.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that the Highlander/Kluger is manufactured in China by the FAW Toyota joint venture for its domestic market, where it is recognized as the Crown Kluger, leveraging Toyota's established sub-brand. In a related development from China, the brand's GAC Toyota joint venture announced last year that the next-generation Highlander in China will offer a range-extender EV (EREV) powertrain option. This move is intended to better cater to the specific requirements of the Chinese market. The exact basis for this Highlander EREV, whether it will be derived from the new Highlander EV, the existing Highlander, or an entirely different vehicle, remains to be clarified.

Toyota's contemporary New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform is engineered to accommodate a diverse array of powertrain types, encompassing hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and fully electric (EV) configurations. This versatility is exemplified by the latest Lexus ES, which offers both hybrid and electric versions in its current generation. The TNGA-K variant of this architecture, which underpins the new ES, is also the foundation for the current Highlander/Kluger and the new Highlander EV. The fourth-generation Toyota Kluger has been available in Australia since 2021, having been globally introduced in 2019. Since mid-2024, the Kluger in Australia has been exclusively offered with a hybrid powertrain, transitioning from its previous availability with V6 petrol and four-cylinder turbo-petrol engines. It consistently secures a position among Australia's most popular large SUVs, although it trails behind the similarly sized Toyota LandCruiser Prado, which recorded sales more than three times its volume last year. Further updates will be provided by CarExpert





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