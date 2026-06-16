TPG Capital has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an alleged car crash involving its high-profile Australian boss Joel Thickins and separate allegations raised following the collision.

TPG Capital launches investigation into alleged car crash involving its Australian boss Joel Thickins . The firm has engaged an international law firm to probe the circumstances of the crash and separate allegations raised following the incident.

TPG Capital's local boss Joel Thickins allegedly crashed his car into five vehicles in Sydney's eastern suburbs earlier this month. Thickins took leave from the firm after the incident. TPG Capital has made its first public comments on the incident this month, stating that it takes the situation seriously and has been working to assess the facts and context in full to identify an appropriate course of action.

The investigation to date has not identified any evidence that corroborates the allegations. TPG Capital is one of the world's largest private equity firms, with significant investments in the Australian market, including department store giant Myer and the country's biggest chicken producer, Ingham's. Unlike public companies, private equity firms have relatively low local disclosure obligations and operate largely out of public view.

The firm's high-profile boss, Joel Thickins, who also acts as the co-head of TPG's Asia operation, was arrested and taken to Paddington police station for a breath analysis. He allegedly refused a roadside breath test and the station breathalyser. Thickins will appear before Waverley Local Court on June 30, having been given a court attendance notice for negligent driving and refusing or failing to submit to breath analysis.

The investigation by TPG Capital is separate from the Australian court proceedings related to the collision. TPG Capital's statement on the incident marks a rare instance of the firm speaking publicly about a sensitive matter. The incident has raised questions about the culture at TPG Capital, with a former senior executive reportedly threatening to expose what he described as a culture of drinking and drug-taking at the firm.

TPG Capital has not commented on the allegations made by the former executive. The firm's investigation into the alleged car crash and separate allegations is ongoing, with the outcome of the investigation yet to be determined. The incident has also highlighted the lack of transparency surrounding private equity firms like TPG Capital, which have significant investments in the Australian market but operate largely out of public view





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