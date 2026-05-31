Tradie Survives Axe Attack After Road Rage Incident in Melbourne

A tradie has relived his road rage nightmare after surviving an axe attack following a minor crash. Rico Nekelo says he's lucky to be alive but now has to cope with the mental and physical scars from the attack in Melbourne. Man on the run after allegedly stabbing two people in Melbourne Rico Nekelo says he's lucky to be alive but now has to cope with the mental and physical scars from the attack in Melbourne. His injuries were so severe his surgeon said he was lucky to be alive. While Rekelo's out of hospital, he's still carrying the scars of the nightmare ordeal. His mother, Mate Carnahan, said it had been mentally hard for loved ones, who felt helpless and were desperate for support. Rico Nekelo's mother, Mate Carnahan, said it had been mentally hard for loved ones, and his sister Charlotte Vemoa said it was a 'very violent attack. They're failing.' Meanwhile, Nekelo will be unable to work for months.

A tradie has relived his road rage nightmare after surviving an axe attack following a minor crash . Rico Nekelo says he's lucky to be alive but now has to cope with the mental and physical scars from the attack in Melbourne .

Man on the run after allegedly stabbing two people in Melbourne Rico Nekelo says he's lucky to be alive but now has to cope with the mental and physical scars from the attack in Melbourne. His injuries were so severe his surgeon said he was lucky to be alive. While Rekelo's out of hospital, he's still carrying the scars of the nightmare ordeal.

His mother, Mate Carnahan, said it had been mentally hard for loved ones, who felt helpless and were desperate for support. Rico Nekelo's mother, Mate Carnahan, said it had been mentally hard for loved ones, and his sister Charlotte Vemoa said it was a 'very violent attack. They're failing. ' Meanwhile, Nekelo will be unable to work for months





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Road Rage Axe Attack Minor Crash Melbourne Surviving Mental Scars Physical Scars Surgeon Victim Assistance Program Loved Ones Support Unable To Work Axe Attack Survivor Road Rage Survivor

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