Trading Card Shops in Victoria Vulnerable to Increased Burglary and Theft

The increase in trading card crimes in Victoria, including burglaries at retail stores, has been attributed to the significant rise in the value of Pokémon cards. Small business owners, such as Alex Balykov, who runs a trading card shop in Hughesdale, have been targeted, suffering significant financial losses due to targeted burglaries and thefts.

Trading card-related crimes in Victoria have risen significantly, with the frequency of crimes against local shops increasing from a handful in 2021 to almost one a week in 2025.

The increased value of Pokémon cards, driven by high-end sales, has led to increased attacks on trading card shops, which now act as targets for burglars. This has created a heightened sense of anxiety among small business owners, leading them to collaborate in ways like a group chat to warn each other of attempted attacks. Several hobby shop owners have experienced burglaries and thefts in recent years, with limited understanding of the trading card market by the perpetrators.

Despite these challenges, the community remains supportive and engaged in maintaining the passion for the hobby, despite the increased security measures required





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Victoria Pokémon Cards Trading Card Crime Small Business Owners Group Chat Increased Security Measures Community Engagement

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