Tragedy in Hyde Park: A Vigil for Bikram Lama and the Invisible Homeless

A community gathering in Sydney's Hyde Park to honor the life of Bikram Lama, a non-resident who died while homeless, highlighting the systemic failures and invisibility faced by displaced people.

Under the sprawling canopy of ancient fig trees in Sydney 's Hyde Park, a somber crowd gathered as dusk descended to pay their final respects to Bikram Lama .

The scene was illuminated by a sea of electric candles, flickering in hues of blue, red, white, and purple, creating a poignant tapestry of light against the deepening shadows. This vigil was not merely a goodbye to a lost soul but a stark confrontation with the invisibility of those who drift to the margins of society.

Tucked away behind St James station, the gathering served as a heartbreaking reminder of a man who lived, struggled, and eventually passed away unseen by the city that had once promised him a future. Bikram Lama had arrived in Australia from Nepal in 2013, driven by the universal aspirations of education and opportunity. He sought to study computer science, hoping that a degree from a prestigious foreign institution would pave the way for a better life.

However, the trajectory of his journey took a tragic turn, leading him to the rough sleeping conditions of Hyde Park. The circumstances of his death were particularly harrowing; it is believed that he remained undiscovered for up to a week. By the time station staff found his body, decomposition had already set in, complicating the process of identification. The grief of his family was compounded by the bureaucratic hurdles of international forensics.

His elderly mother, living in a remote village in Kathmandu, was required to travel to provide a DNA sample to confirm the identity of her son. The coroner's court continues to wait for this formal process to conclude, a delay that has caused lingering distress and prolonged agony for the Nepalese community. The vigil featured powerful testimonies from those who have walked the same difficult path.

Erin Longbottom, a nursing unit manager with St Vincent's homeless health service, spoke with raw emotion about the shock her team felt upon discovering the death of a young man they had been attempting to support. She emphasized the cruelty of a system where a person can exist in a crowded city yet remain entirely invisible until they are gone.

Adding to the emotional weight of the evening, Joe Trueman, a former rough sleeper and friend of Bikram, performed a haunting rendition of the Phil Collins song titled Another Day in Paradise on his guitar, the lyrics echoing the irony of a man dying in the shadow of Sydney's wealth. Another voice of strength was Bam Bunyalak, who shared her own harrowing experience as a non-resident from Thailand.

Having escaped family violence only to face years of homelessness without access to healthcare, she described the experience of being an undocumented or non-resident person as a disease with many symptoms. She asserted that every life possesses inherent value regardless of race, gender identity, or residency status. Beyond the emotional tributes, the event served as a platform for political demand. Independent state MP Alex Greenwich highlighted the systemic failures that contributed to this tragedy.

He revealed that he had met with Premier Chris Minns and written to State Attorney General Michael Daley to demand a formal inquest. Greenwich expressed deep concern over state and federal policies that effectively discriminate against rough sleepers who do not hold permanent residency. He argued that the decisions made within the walls of parliament have direct, sometimes fatal, consequences for the most vulnerable members of the population.

The call for an inquest is not just about one man, but about auditing the policies that allow people to fall through the cracks of the social safety net. The collective grief of the crowd underscored a fundamental truth about the nature of homelessness in modern urban environments. As Longbottom noted, no individual should have to die alone or in a state of invisibility.

The tragedy of Bikram Lama is a mirror reflecting the failures of a society that prioritizes legal status over human life. There is a growing demand for a shift in perspective, moving from a policy of exclusion to one of compassionate support. The participants of the vigil left with a shared conviction that homelessness is a solvable crisis, provided that society chooses to treat the dignity of the human person as a priority over the rigidity of immigration laws.

The flickering candles eventually faded, but the demand for justice and systemic change remained bright





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