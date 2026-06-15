Tragedy in Pakistan: Australian Girl Killed by Police Gunfire

A nine-year-old Australian girl, Hania Ahmed, was killed when police opened fire on her family's rental car in Pakistan. The incident, which also injured her father and brother, occurred during a visit to relatives in Punjab province. Prime Minister Albanese has called for a transparent investigation.

A nine-year-old Australian girl, Hania Ahmed , was tragically killed when police opened fire on her family's rental car in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Chakwal, where the girl was visiting relatives with her parents and brother.

Hania's 11-year-old brother and her father, Adeel Ahmed, 39, were also injured in the shooting, while her mother, reportedly unable to speak for days, escaped unharmed. The family, originally from Perth, were on a trip to see extended family when the tragedy unfolded. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences, stating, My heart goes out to the family and friends and indeed the Pakistan-Australian community will be really feeling this.

He added, A nine-year-old girl visiting Pakistan with her family should have been a time of joy, and emphasized that Australia expects a transparent investigation into the dire incident. The Prime Minister noted that the circumstances need to be examined in a transparent way so that everyone can know, the family most importantly, but others as well. The Punjab Police's Crime Control Department (CCD) issued a statement detailing the events.

According to the CCD, officers intervened after armed robbers stopped the family's rental car and took them at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly shot at police first, leading to an exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing chaos, the concerned police officer mistakenly assumed that the suspects were attempting to flee in the victims' vehicle and opened fire with his weapon.

As a result of this erroneous decision, Hania tragically lost her life, while her father and brother were injured. The CCD acknowledged that the shooting constitutes a complete deviation from our established standard operating procedures and the legal principles governing the use of force. One officer involved has been suspended, formally arrested, and remanded to judicial custody in jail.

The CCD stated, We recognise that our primary duty is the protection of human life, and it is conducting a thorough, impartial investigation to ensure that justice is served. According to reports in Pakistan, the suspects were killed in a separate encounter with police later. The Australian community has been deeply shaken by the news. Abdullah Khan, principal of the Australian Islamic College Perth, where Hania was a student, described her as a very happy, bubbly girl, very friendly.

Teachers and classmates held a service for Hania on Friday. One attendee said, It's just really tragic at the moment, especially for the family. It's been horrific. WA Attorney-General Tony Buti commented, It's a real tragic situation.

The Pakistani Association of WA expressed that the community is in mourning and has offered its support for the family. The incident has sparked widespread grief and calls for accountability, both in Australia and Pakistan. Hania's family is now grappling with an unimaginable loss, while authorities on both sides work to unravel the full circumstances of this tragedy





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