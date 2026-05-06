Tragedy in Wagga Wagga Sparks Outrage Over Homeless Encampment Conditions

A newborn baby's death in a Wagga Wagga homeless encampment has highlighted the dire living conditions and lack of basic amenities, prompting urgent calls for government action to improve sanitation and provide more social housing.

A tragic incident in Wagga Wagga has sparked outrage and urgent calls for action after a newborn baby died in a homeless encampment along the Murrumbidgee River.

The 37-year-old Indigenous mother, who had been living in the encampment with her partner, went into labor on Saturday, and police were called to the scene where they found one of her twins had died. The other twin was rushed to a hospital in Sydney in critical condition, while the mother was discharged.

Residents of the nearby apartment blocks have described the conditions as worse than a Syrian war camp, highlighting the lack of access to basic amenities such as running water and public toilets, which are located up to a 15-minute walk away. The encampment, which houses around 10 tents, is considered a safer spot compared to other areas, with single women, some under 25, living there.

However, the closest public toilets are closed overnight, and access to water from a nearby apartment building was recently restricted following complaints from residents. The Wagga Wagga City Council has faced criticism for not providing adequate support, with councillor Amelia Parkins stating that access to clean water is a fundamental human right that the council should be able to provide.

The council, however, has defended its actions, stating that it had only given general advice to apartment residents to secure public areas after complaints about people camping on private property and using their facilities. The tragedy has deeply affected the community, with residents attending a town hall meeting to discuss the plight of homeless people in the city. Many expressed feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, calling for immediate practical solutions such as access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

In the long term, there are demands for more social housing, with the waitlist in the area currently at around 700 people and waiting times of up to four years for the most vulnerable. Vickie Burkinshaw from the Wagga Wagga Community Centre has criticized the bureaucracy for failing to address the issue effectively, stating that all tiers of government are failing the community.

The NSW Housing Minister, Rose Jackson, the local state MP, Joe McGirr, and the mayor of Wagga, Dallas Tout, are set to meet to discuss the baby’s death and the broader issue of homelessness in the area





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