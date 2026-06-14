Tragic Bungee Jump Accident in Brazil: Woman Dies After Staff Forgets to Attach Safety Harness

A 21-year-old woman lost her life in Brazil when bungee jump operators failed to secure her harness, leading to a fatal fall from a 40-meter bridge. The incident, captured on video, has resulted in arrests and a municipal lawsuit over bridge safety responsibilities.

A 21-year-old Brazil ian woman, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, died after being pushed from a 40-meter bridge during a bungee jump when staff allegedly failed to attach her safety harness.

The incident occurred at the Ponte do Esqueleto, an abandoned railway bridge in Limeira, São Paulo. Witnesses reported that two employees carried her horizontally toward the edge in a 'Superman' pose, unaware that her bungee rope was not connected. Video footage shows the safety line still lying on the platform as she fell to her death. Paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.

Military police confirmed that employees forgot to connect the safety equipment. Six individuals were taken to the police station, with three men arrested at the scene; two others attempted to flee into nearby woods but were captured with police helicopter assistance. The jump was operated by Entre Cordas and Ih Voei, and staff wore shirts bearing both brand names. The victim had shared excited social media posts hours earlier, showing the venue and operators.

Neither company had issued a statement by Saturday night, and Entre Cordas's Instagram page was taken down after the tragedy. Limeira city hall announced plans to sue the federal government, claiming it had warned for months about dangerous bridge access that falls under federal jurisdiction





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Bungee Jumping Brazil Safety Failure Arrest Limeira Ponte Do Esqueleto Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas Entre Cordas Ih Voei

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