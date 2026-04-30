Tragic End to Search for Missing Alice Springs Girl as Police Hunt for Suspect

The body of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby has been found, and police are searching for Jefferson Lewis, who is alleged to have abducted and killed her. The community mourns as forensic evidence links Lewis to the crime scene.

The search for five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby , who went missing in Alice Springs over the weekend, has come to a tragic end. Police confirmed that her body was discovered approximately 5 kilometres south of Old Timers town camp, where she was last seen.

The community is in deep mourning, as Kumanjayi was described as a beloved child who touched the hearts of many. Authorities have shared that initial forensic evidence from the crime scene suggests the presence of both Kumanjayi’s DNA and that of 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis, who remains the prime suspect in her abduction and murder. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their manhunt for Lewis, urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately. They have also issued a stern warning to anyone who may be harboring or assisting him, emphasizing that such actions are illegal and will not be tolerated. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for any additional details that could aid in locating Lewis and bringing justice for Kumanjayi and her grieving family.

The loss of such a young life has left the community in shock, with many expressing their sorrow and demanding accountability for this horrific crime. Local leaders have called for unity and support for Kumanjayi’s family during this unimaginably difficult time, while also urging vigilance in ensuring that justice is served swiftly and decisively





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Alice Springs Kumanjayi Little Baby Jefferson Lewis Abduction Murder

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